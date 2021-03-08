RUSSELL Russell badly needed a bucket, and Bella Quinn knew it.
Rowan County had scored 10 straight points to get within three of the Lady Devils two minutes into the fourth quarter. Russell got the ball into the post, and Quinn's defender went down to help on Aubrey Hill and Kaeli Ross, leaving Quinn alone on the left wing.
"We beg her to shoot all the time," Lady Devils coach Mandy Layne said. "We had talked the other night when she didn't shoot it against Boyd, and then tonight she steps up and hits the biggest shot of the game."
Hill, tightly guarded, found Ross, who got the ball to Quinn, who indeed connected on a 3-pointer to blunt the Lady Vikings' momentum. The Lady Devils closed the game on a 10-2 run to win, 57-45, at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
Quinn's capability to lift the Lady Devils with long-range shooting and complement the offense of Hill, Ross and Shaelyn Steele isn't lost on her.
"I was just thinking that we really need a score because (Rowan County) went on a run, and we really needed a basket there," Quinn said. "I know I need to be shooting because it'll help the team, and I just felt the rhythm there. It was good."
Rowan County coach Matt Stokes had just reminded the Lady Vikings in a timeout not to stray too far from Russell's perimeter shooters, he said.
"We were trying to tell them just to show in there (defensively in the interior) a little bit so you can get back out, and we went too far, and as soon as (Ross) kicked it out (to Quinn) I said, 'Welp, there it goes!'" Stokes said.
Quinn finished with 11 points to go along with Steele's 19 and Hill's 15.
Steele scored 10 points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer that gave the freshman point guard 1,000 career points.
Steele also drove the lane for a pair of layups on consecutive possessions in the final three minutes to help Russell (14-5) put it away.
"I feel like she's one of the best players in the state," Layne said of Steele. "She's gonna continue to do great things. She did an awesome job tonight there at the end of the game putting the game away, and also on the defensive end coming up with some big stops."
Rowan County's Haven Ford tied Steele for game-high scoring honors with 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Ford had one field goal in the first half, primarily against a Russell zone defense designed to slow her penetration, but she got going late in the third quarter -- and brought the Lady Vikings with her.
Ford closed the third frame with five straight points and began the fourth by wresting the ball free defensively in her own lane, going behind the back and driving coast-to-coast for a pullup jumper in the paint. And Ford grabbed a rebound on the next Russell possession, dribbled into the frontcourt and found Hailey Rose loitering open with a one-handed cross-court pass. Rose buried a 3 to get the Lady Vikings within three.
But Quinn answered on the other end with her third trey, and Rowan County couldn't get closer than four after that.
"Defensively tonight, we were off in a few spots," Stokes said. "Offensively, I don't think we played very well at all. A lot of that's Russell. They're so long, they can cover so much of the floor with just those girls in there. It makes it tough on us."
Rose chipped in 16 points for the Lady Vikings (8-7), who had won six of their last seven games after a 2-5 start but couldn't overcome a 16-for-46 night from the field (34.8%) nor 11 first-half turnovers.
"Not shooting well and staying reasonably close with Russell that entire time, we're pretty pleased," Stokes said. "We feel like we can come up with a game plan to keep improving from here on out."
Russell closed the regular season by winning for the ninth time in its last 10 outings.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Utterback 3-5 0-0 4 6
Rose 6-13 3-3 5 16
Ford 5-15 9-10 12 19
Melton 2-2 0-0 0 4
Kat. Chandler 0-5 0-0 0 0
Lewis 0-0 0-0 0 0
Kan. Chandler 0-2 0-0 2 0
Haynes 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sergent 0-4 0-0 1 0
Barnett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTAL 16-46 12-13 29 45
FG Pct.: 34.8. FT Pct.: 92.3. 3-pointers: 1-19 (Rose 1-6, Utterback 0-2, Ford 0-5, Kat. Chandler 0-2, Kan. Chandler 0-2, Sergent 0-2). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 8-14 1-3 7 19
B. Quinn 4-6 0-0 2 11
Adkins 3-8 0-0 4 6
Ross 3-8 0-0 2 6
Hill 6-9 3-6 5 15
Jachimczuk 0-0 0-0 1 0
Atkins 0-1 0-0 2 0
Team 3
TOTAL 24-46 4-9 26 57
FG Pct.: 52.2. FT Pct.: 44.4. 3-pointers: 5-12 (B. Quinn 3-5, Steele 2-2, Adkins 0-2, Ross 0-3). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
ROWAN CO. 13 9 12 11 -- 45
RUSSELL 19 12 11 15 -- 57
Officials: Chad Sowards, Nathan Sutton and Dave Anderson.