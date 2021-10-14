ASHLAND Twice this season Ashland has called upon Terell Jordan to come down with the ball out of the air at critical times.
Jordan’s height — 5-foot-5 or 6, he says — didn’t matter in those moments. The Tomcats had to have big plays.
The first time, Ashland was in serious danger of a rivalry loss to Boyd County on Aug. 27, down 7-3 in the waning minutes and having been unable to generate any offense of consequence, when quarterback Bailey Thacker heaved a pass in Jordan’s direction.
Five weeks later, down 14-0 in the second quarter at Elizabethtown, the Tomcats were seeking a spark and trying to avoid getting routed as the Panthers were deep in Ashland territory again.
Elizabethtown QB Ryder Gregory spotted Jordan covering the Panthers’ Evan Shelton, listed at 6-foot-2, and sought the knockout punch. Gregory threw high into the end zone for Shelton.
“That’s where you kinda start identifying guys as being playmakers,” Tomcats coach Tony Love said, “and (Jordan) knew how important it was that he come down with the ball.”
Both times, he did. Jordan’s 30-yard scoring reception with 5:10 remaining on a jump ball against a cornerback to whom he gives up four inches lifted Ashland to a 10-7 victory over the Lions.
And Jordan’s interception in front of a significantly taller wideout in the end zone at Elizabethtown saved a touchdown the Tomcats wouldn’t have been able to afford. They eventually rallied from a 21-0 deficit to top the Panthers, 35-28, on Oct. 1.
“I was thinking that (Shelton) was gonna pull it out from over me, but I just went up and tried to get the ball,” Jordan said, “and it worked.”
That play changed that game, Love said, and that game changed Ashland’s season, which stood at 1-3 after a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit to Wheelersburg. The Tomcats have won four straight outings since heading into a Class 3A, District 7 showdown tonight at Russell.
“It helped a lot,” Jordan said of the comeback at Elizabethtown. “We didn’t have to come back from a big lead like that yet all year, so that helped a lot in maturing eveyrbody.”
It isn’t lost on Love that of those two critical clutches, one was on each side of the ball. Jordan played in five games last season for Ashland but in his first year as a regular has made himself indispensable all over the gridiron. He’s a speedy receiver with hops and a cover corner that can compensate for height disadvantage with leaping ability.
“We’re always trying to find those utility players, the Swiss Army knife, so to speak,” Love said, “and Terell just fits into a lot of those positions that we need.”
Jordan didn’t make a reception last season, with then-seniors JT Garrett, Jack Alley and Paul Humphrey serving as a logjam of productivity in front of him.
Through seven games in his junior season, Jordan has already matched Garrett’s team-high five touchdown catches last year. He has 17 receptions for 371 yards.
Jordan is a game-breaking threat on screen plays and quick-hitters on the perimeter and has shown the ability to go up and get it, too. Jordan, along with Ricky Padron and Aris Pittman, helped along Thacker, a first-year starter under center, early in the year. Thacker has begun to return the favor, Love said, as Ashland’s passing game develops.
“We came in with a chip on our shoulder,” Jordan said of the Tomcats’ receivers. “We had something to prove. It was one of the spots on the team that was really going down. With JT and Jack leaving, Aris and I knew we had to step up, and the addition of Ricky helped too. Everyone knew what they had to do.”
The same phenomenon manifested itself defensively last season as Jordan waited his turn behind a secondary group that included Garrett, Alley, Hunter Gillum and Keontae Pittman.
“He’s a really good cover guy; he just hasn’t been out there because there’s been other guys in front of him,” Love said. “He’s put the work in with (defensive backs) coach (Ryan) Meenach throughout the week, throughout the offseason, and has made himself into a legitimate two-way player for us.”
Jordan earned his way onto the field, Love said, by developing maturity and also by hitting the weight room hard.
“He really liked what the weight room gave him,” Love said. “He was competitive in there, and the next step is, the other guys see you doing it, and so it elevates the people around you.”
The extra work has paid dividends in the rushing game, too. Love has long made it clear Ashland’s receivers must block effectively on run plays to get on the field and stay there.
“The thing about Terell on offense that nobody notices is how well he blocks,” Love said. “I mean, he’s a warrior out there, and you wouldn’t think he would be, just because you look at his size, but he does a great job and that’s a testament to his efforts in the weight room. He does a great job getting in there and locking people up and really working his feet and trying to be a guy making a difference on the field.”
Added Jordan: “I take (blocking) to heart. Someone would come line up and just think they could throw me around, and I wouldn’t like for that to happen. I like to see the running backs get happy.”
And that makes Love happy — as does the maturation of Jordan and several other Tomcats making their first significant impact at the varsity level. They’re gelling, Love said, and Ashland is gaining momentum heading into the stretch run as a result.
“We’re getting experience and we’ve been in a variety of different situations,” Love said, “and now I’m seeing some confidence from these guys. The next step, to me, is the consistency with practice efforts, and once we get to that point, I think really the sky is the limit.”
