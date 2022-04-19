GRAYSON Connor Robinson doesn’t like to talk numbers.
Andrew Tomolonis is equally statistics-averse.
“I just care about the energy level we come out with every day,” East Carter’s sophomore pitcher said. “I just let (statistics) pass through my head.”
You wondered how East Carter’s assistant baseball coach and the Raiders pitcher maintained that stance Tuesday. They watched the Raiders defeat West Carter, 8-2.
Surely Robinson (East Carter head coach Jeremiah Shearer missed the game with the flu) would change his stance after seeing what Tomolonis did: 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs batted in (he now has 15), two runs scored and five strikeouts.
Robinson didn’t.
“As a staff, we’re really not into that stuff,” he said. “We just like the kids to go out to the mound and compete and go to the plate and compete at the plate. We kind of harp on that each and every practice.”
Tomolonis is one of the 16th Region’s stingiest pitchers – he’s now 6-0, with 52 strikeouts and only 12 walks and a 1.31 earned run average going into Tuesday. He was not pleased with his outing.
“My control was pretty weak,” Tomolonis said. “I just couldn’t find my spots.”
It didn’t take West Carter coach Dustin Allgood long to figure out why the Comets fell to 4-10 and 2-1 in the 62nd District – it was the four errors.
“We’ve got to come out here wanting to play baseball,” Allgood said. “You have to make the routine plays, especially against a good team like East Carter. You start making errors, it snowballs on us.”
Tomolonis both struggled and survived the first inning – he walked Sam Jones and Xavier Rose doubled. It didn’t hurt much: Corey Hedge popped to second, Jake Carter grounded to third and Caleb Roe struck out swinging.
“We’d like to get Andrew to attack the strike zone a whole lot quicker, not to get to full count batter after batter,” Robinson said. “When he did get late in the count – full count, 2-2 – he did battle, and he did compete.”
Like Tomolonis, Carter stranded two Raiders – Connor Goodman at third and Ty Scott at second.
The defensive play of the game highlighted the top of the second. East Carter (13-2, 2-0 62nd District) left fielder Austin Hutchinson sprinted at least 30 yards and went parallel to grab a foul fly off Brody Boggs.
At first, Hutchinson didn’t think he had a chance to catch the ball.
“I didn’t call the third baseman off,” Hutchinson said. “Full sprint and laid out, and the ball just hit the end of my glove and stayed there.”
East Carter scored four in the third. Tomolonis doubled home Connor Goodman, courtesy runner Ryland Fuller came home on an error, Ty Scott scored on Jaxon Barker’s infield single and Hutchinson came home on Charlie Terry’s sacrifice fly to left.
West Carter scored its only two runs in the fourth. Boggs’s single plated Hayden Hall, and Kale Back came home on a Tabor Tackett single.
“We are hitting the ball better,” Allgood said. “You can’t make the routine plays, it makes it hard.”
Tomolonis’s fourth-inning bloop double brought home Goodman, and Ty Scott’s double plated Tomolonis one batter later. Scott scored on Hutchinson’s double in the sixth, and Blake Hall scored on a wild pitch.
The Raiders and Comets complete their series at 5:30 p.m. today in Olive Hill.
W. CARTER 000 200 0 – 2 6 4
E. CARTER 004 202 x – 8 9 0
Carter, Jones (4) and Rose; A. Tomolonis, Ty Scott (5) and Terry. W — A. Tomolonis. L — Carter. 2B — Rose (WC), A. Tomolonis 2 (EC), Ty Scott (EC), Hall (EC).