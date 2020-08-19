LEXINGTON The KHSAA Board of Control will meet virtually today at 10:30 a.m. On the agenda is much-anticipated discussion of when and if fall sports will begin, with allowed mandated practices scheduled to begin on Monday as things stand now.
In an agenda for the meeting posted on the website of the Kentucky School Boards Association, three options are listed for scheduling options. In one, the current plan, competition can begin for soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey on Sept. 7 and football on Sept. 11.
A second option pushes all fall sports except football and golf to Sept. 28 and football to Oct. 2. And a third option shifts soccer and volleyball to Sept. 28 but leaves cross country and field hockey at Sept. 7 and football at Sept. 11.
The meeting will be streamed live via the KHSAA.tv YouTube channel at youtube.com/khsaatv .