LOUISA Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner ascended into rarefied air on Friday night as the senior star became just the sixth person in KHSAA history to post 4,000 points in a career.
“It’s just crazy,” Feltner said of her achievement “It’s very surreal. I’m just so thankful for everything. I wanted to get it out of the way early. I wasn’t worried about it, but I wanted to get it out of the way so we could focus on the game and focus on getting a win tonight. I felt like it went really well.”
The scoring mark includes boys and girls.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. “She’s only the fourth girl to do that, so we’re all very proud of her and what she’s been able to accomplish. We’re excited about her future.”
The feat came just two minutes and 40 seconds into a 61-58 buzzer-beater win for the Bulldogs, where it was a Feltner assist that made the difference.
“This was a good test for us,” Melinda Feltner said. “We told the girls early that Greenup County would come out and be tough and they sure were. Anything that we did defensively, we weren’t able to slow them down or get them out of rhythm. Coach (Paul) Miller did a great job with that. Our girls just made one more winning play that they needed to make and that was the difference in the ball game. Whoever had the ball on the last possession was going to pull that win off.”
The win is the sixth straight victory by the Bulldogs over Greenup County.
“I told the kids we did everything we could without coming away with the win,” Miller said. “When you think about the team we just played and what they did, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. We fought and had our opportunity at the end, it just didn’t go our way.”
Once the seemingly inevitable accomplishment was achieved, both teams focused on the game.
The first quarter leaned Lawrence County’s way as the Bulldogs took advantage of an early edge at the boards to take a 20-14 lead to the second frame.
The Musketeers regrouped in the second quarter and eventually recorded a 7-0 run to take a one-point lead.
With under a minute to go, it was Feltner who hit her first 3-pointer of the night to put the Bulldogs back in the lead.
At the break, Lawrence County led 32-28 and had Feltner leading all scorers with 19 first-half points.
Greenup County was led by Rachel Bush with nine points.
The Musketeers stayed within fighting distance thanks to its long-range shooting. They were 4 of 7 from behind the arc.
The third quarter got chippy, and both teams saw multiple trips to the line.
Bush took advantage and put up 10 points in the frame, four of which came from the line.
The result of the third quarter was a 45-44 lead for Lawrence County in a game that had been a slugfest to that point.
“Tournament time, it’s all about execution,” Miller said. “Our kids, I thought they spaced the floor well and recognized what was happening. (We) had a good game plan coming in (and the team) executed it down to a tee, but came up a little short. But we’ll take that all day long.”
A 3 from Abby Nelson gave the Bulldogs a five-point lead in the fourth quarter, which felt huge in such a neck-and-neck game.
A few moments later, it was a 3 from junior Katie Shaffer and a Lawerence County turnover that put the Bulldogs' advantage at 56-55 with a minute to play.
Fast forward to the final moments of the game. The game was knotted up at 58-58 with 7.6 seconds left in regulation.
Feltner brought the ball down and was immediately double-teamed.
It left Sophie Adkins wide open at the top of the key. Feltner dished it out and Adkins hit nothing but the bottom of the net before the buzzer sounded.
“We were just trying to get the ball to our playmakers and have them make a play,” Melinda Feltner said. “Kensley drove, they closed her off, she found Sophie wide open, and she stepped up and knocked a big shot down.”
The walk-off trey gave Lawrence County a win that had everyone in the gym ready for the postseason.
“I held it way too long trying to force something in there,” Kensley Feltner said of the final possession. “But then I saw Sophie at the last possible second. It was a great shot. It was crazy.
Feltner led everyone for the night with 33.
“She’s a super talent,” Miller said of Feltner. “I go way back with that family. I love every one of them dearly. I went to school and played ball with her uncle Phillip. So, I know them very well. She’s just unbelievable. I’ve faced her for three years and haven’t been able to stop her. I don’t think you can.”
Bush led Greenup County with 22.
The Bulldogs (25-5) head into the first round of the 58th District Tournament to face Betsy Lane. The tournament will be held at Lawrence County.
“I feel good about us,” Melinda Feltner said. “They’ve had a couple of days to catch their breath. It might’ve had something to do with us being a step behind today, but for the district, I’m confident about where we are. I’m excited to get going.”
Greenup County (15-12) move on to the 63rd District Tournament at Lewis County to face the host team in the opening round.
“We’ve got a tough one at Lewis County at their home floor,” Miller said. “But I told the kids, this game absolutely brought us to where we need to be. This is an environment just like it will be there and we’re going to have to pull it out.”
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Bush 7-16 7-8 11 22
Maynard 4-12 3-4 5 13
Shaffer 4-4 0-0 3 10
Spencer 2-3 2-2 3 7
Crum 2-7 0-0 1 4
Langley 1-2 0-0 0 2
Boltz 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 20-44 12-14 27 58
FG Pct.: 45.5. FT Pct.: 85.7. 3-pointers: 6-15 (Shaffer 2-2, Maynard 2-7, Spencer 1-1, Bush 1-2, Crum 0-3). PF:10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7
LAWRENCE CO. FG FT REB TP
Feltner 13-20 6-7 14 33
Adkins 5-7 2-2 10 15
Nelson 3-7 0-0 0 8
Holt 1-1 0-0 0 3
Ward 1-9 0-0 3 2
Curnutte 0-7 0-0 4 0
Maynard 0-4 0-0 1 0
Patton 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 23-56 8-9 35 61
FG Pct.: 41.1. FT Pct.: 88.9. 3-pointers: 7-28 (Adkins 3-4, Nelson 2-4, Holt 1-1, Feltner 1-3, Patton 0-1, Maynard 0-2, Curnutte 0-6, Ward 0-7). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10
GREENUP CO. 14 14 16 14 — 58
LAWRENCE CO. 20 12 13 16 — 61
Officials: Mike Hall, Dennis Hall, B. McCoy
