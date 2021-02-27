SUMMIT Boyd County coach Randy Anderson had a meeting with senior Austin Gibbs earlier in the week to urge him to be more of a vocal leader for his team.
In the Lions' 69-59 win over previously undefeated East Carter on Friday night, Gibbs let his play on the floor speak loud and clear by scoring 17 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to notch an impressive double-double.
“He has, in the last two years, made himself a really good player," Anderson said of Gibbs. "He is the leader of what we are doing around here. We met with him and told him, you have to be more vocal with our other players. He did a great job of kicking the ball out to our shooters, and he was an animal on the boards tonight.”
The Raiders (5-1) came out aggressive from the opening tip, forcing several Lion turnovers and jumped out to a 12-5 lead at the two-minute mark of the first quarter behind the play of Ethan Miller.
It was a short-lived lead as JB Walter drained a trey off the bench to start a 15-2 Lion run that extended into the second quarter. A baseline jumper by Gibbs gave Boyd County its biggest lead of the game at 26-19.
The Raiders refused to go away as Miller scored six consecutive points.to keep the Raiders close nearing halftime. Unfortunately for the Raiders, Miller went down with an ankle injury late in the first half. He had scored 15 points before the injury.
A Treven Tussey bucket pulled the Raiders within 34-31 at halftime.
East Carter coach Brandon Baker was pleased with the Raiders' response to the Boyd County run.
“That was the big thing of the night for us," Baker said. "They blitzed us and jumped us and I thought, how are we going to handle this? We handled it well. Ethan was ready to go tonight and was having a nice game until he went down. We had to mix and match some guys and I really liked their competitive spirit.”
Freshman Blake Hall scored all of his eight points in the third quarter as the Raiders went on a 8-0 run to turn a 40-36 deficit into a 44-40 lead at 2:28 mark of the third quarter. The team traded baskets and free throws the remainder of the quarter and East took a 49-46 lead into the final quarter.
Rheyce Deboard opened the final stanza with a 3 to knot the game at 49-49. Tussey then responded with six points of his own to put the Raiders up 55-49 at the 6:15 mark. Walter once again provided a key basket following his own miss to pull the Lions within 59-58 with 3:06 to play. A minute later, the most important sequence of the game occurred.
Gibbs was fouled on an attempted shot in the lane with the Lions clinging to a 60-59 lead. A technical foul was called on a Raider player, followed by another technical on the East Carter bench, Gibbs made two free throws, followed by Deboard draining all four technical free throws to give Boyd County a comfortable 66-59 lead that it would never relinquish.
Baker provided some humor when asked about the technical.
“You would think, what is this, my 19th year?" Baker said. "You think I should know they are always right. But I really didn’t say anything. It is a learning situation for my player and myself to walk away and eat it.”
Boyd County hit three of four free throws to close out the scoring and give the Lions their 11th victory of the season against just four losses.
Both coaches agreed the Lions pressure was key down the stretch.
“We have always preached defense here and some teams buy into it and some teams don’t," Anderson said. "If we don’t turn up the heat late and create some turnovers, they stay undefeated. East Carter plays really hard. The Tussey kid is a good player and it is a shame the Miller kid went down for them. I am just really proud of our kids and their resilence. We got great play from our bench with JB, Graden (McNeil), and Jason (Ellis). It was just a good team win."
Baker felt the same way.
“We were right there and had the game in control and they turned the heat up a little bit," he said. "We have only played six games and not faced many late-game situations, but give Boyd credit — they stepped up and made the plays they needed to win the game. I like where we are at. We had a great chance to beat a quality team on their home floor.”
Deboard complemented Gibbs's team-high 17 points with 14 points, all in the second half, and Walter chipped in with 10 off the bench.
Miller led the Raiders with 15 points in his one half of play. Tussey scored 11 and Connor Goodman had 10 for East Carter.
Boyd County held a decisive 42-23 edge on the boards, led by Gibbs with 16 and McNeil with seven.
E. CARTER FGS FTS REBS PTS
Tussey 3-14 5-6 3 11
C. Goodman 4-8 2-2. 2. 10
Miller 5-7 4-5 2 15
E. Goodman 3-7 0-0 2 7
Cline 3-6 1-1 3. 8
Hall 3-7. 2-7. 5. 8
Gee 0-1. 0-3 4 0
Team 2
Totals 21-50. 14-24. 23. 59
FG% 42.0 FT% 56.0 3PT 3-12 (Miller 1-1, E. Goodman 1-4, Cline 1-3, Tussey 0-3, C. Goodman 0-1) Turnovers 12. Fouls 18.
BOYD COUNTY FGS FTS REBS PTS
Deborde 3-11 6-6 2 14
Webb 3-6 2-2 1 9
Gibbs 7-10 3-6 16 17
Newsome 3-8 1-2 2 7
Meade 0-2 0-0 3 0
Ellis 3-4 2-5. 2. 8
McNeil 2-4 0-1. 7 4
Cumpton 0-1 0-0 3 0
Walter 4-10 0-1 5 10
Team 1
TOTALS 25-51. 14-23 42 69
FG%49.0 FT% 60.9 3 PT 5-18 (Walter 2-5, Deboard 2-6, Webb 1-3, Meade 0-2, Newsome 0-1, McNeil 0-1) Turnovers 17. Fouls 18.
Officials:Trevor Vaughn, Brian Keltner, Charles Graham.