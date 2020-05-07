FRANKFORT Kentucky is approaching Phase 2 of its road back from healthy-at-home economic and social status, and the potential resumption of youth sports are visible through the windshield.
Low-touch and outdoor youth sporting events may tentatively resume on June 15, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday evening in an unveiling of the second phase of his reopening plan at his daily COVID-19 press briefing.
Among other physical activities, fitness centers can begin to reopen on June 1 and campgrounds hit that milestone on June 11.
The KHSAA last week announced an extension of its coronavirus dead period through the month of May, but backed off its previous prohibition of athletes from competing in non-school-related sports out of state and from private instruction — deferring to Center for Disease Control, federal, state and local guidelines.
The typical KHSAA school year calendar begins in mid-July with conditioning and practice for fall sports.
Beshear has cautioned throughout the pandemic that changes in the progression of the downward slope or plateau of Kentucky’s response to the virus could result in reopening dates being pushed back.