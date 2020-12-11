This year has been a weird and wild juggling act of bad news and trying times. It seems it has been difficult to find the good, but sports has been a positive light for many in what would otherwise be bleak and dark days.
One incredible moment sports has given us this year was Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becoming the first woman to play in a power-five conference football game on Nov. 28 against Missouri.
In what would have typically been an overlooked meeting between the Commodores and the Tigers (Vanderbilt was 0-8 coming out of that game), Fuller captured the hearts of many sports fans across the nation.
Among them were young girls who watched in awe as they saw someone who was like them accomplishing something that seemed far from possible.
It was indeed a surreal sight, seeing Fuller make history some 48 years after Title IX was implemented. While she was limited to kicking off to start the second half and didn’t get a chance to kick an extra point or a field goal, just being out there was enough to sweep the sports world off its proverbial feet.
Fuller suiting up got me thinking about a few female athletes in our area who have played football, and aroused my curiosity on what they thought about it.
Emma Marshall, a senior at Fairland, garnered headlines when she kicked a game-winning 27-yard field goal to beat Nelsonville-York this year in the OHSAA state playoffs.
Joining the Dragons started as “banter” between coach Melvin Cunningham and Marshall, according to the four-sport athlete.
Fairland’s win over the Buckeyes might have been nerve-wracking, but she says her fellow Dragons helped her pull through.
“Luckily (I) had some great teammates that helped calm me down on the sideline before I ran onto the field, and my holder, Gavin Hunt, really helped to talk me down the most,” Marshall said. “It was a great experience and I am very lucky to have been a part of it and have such great teammates and coaches.”
Being a part of that triumph and a part of the team for the past two seasons, Marshall says she has been shown a lot.
“I have learned that you really can do anything you put your mind to,” Marshall said. “Being a female playing a typically all-male sport, there are always going to be people who doubt you, and those people are the ones that are going to push you so you can prove them wrong to show them it doesn’t matter that you are a female, because you can do the same thing as the boys.”
Getting to watch Fuller play in a Southeastern Conference football game was a sight for Marshall as well.
“I think that it shows them that anything is possible, and any little girl that has a dream of kicking, this goes to show them that it is possible for them to do so,” Marshall said. “It also shows that they can compete at a high level as well.”
Marshall isn’t the only Tri-State female athlete who has kicked for their respective football team.
Amber Delcourt served as kicker for Raceland her senior year in 2012. She notched 37 extra points for the Rams in 11 games.
Delcourt grew up a soccer player, and found her way to then-Raceland coach TJ Maynard’s squad in an unconventional way: playing powderpuff football.
During practice as a junior, Delcourt kicked an extra point. An assistant coach at practice encouraged her to try out for the team, and she devoted the following summer to making the cut.
In the end, she says it was all worth it.
“As the first female football player at Raceland, adjustments had to be made by the team and I, but it was worth it to know that I may have inspired others to pursue their goals, no matter how far-fetched they may seem,” Delcourt said.
When asked if she took anything away from the experience, Delcourt didn’t hesitate.
“100%, without a doubt,” Delcourt said. “The main lesson that I took away from the experience was having confidence in myself to know that with dedication and perseverance I can accomplish my goals and be successful.”
“This mentality has definitely carried over into my studies while pursuing a doctorate of physical therapy.”
Delcourt was also inspired by Fuller earning the chance to kick for the Commodores, calling it “a proud, monumental moment demonstrating progress in society.”
“Title IX was implemented decades ago, so this event was an encouraging and motivational moment for all females, including female athletes, to know they can be successful in whatever they desire to pursue,” Delcourt said. “The message written on her helmet, ‘Play like a girl,’ was empowering.”
