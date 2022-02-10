RUSSELL Position-less.
It’s a word basketball coaches throw around like passes on the perimeter of a zone defense. They use it to describe players who can drain 3-pointers, dribble through a 2-2-1 full-court zone press and ferociously throw down dunks.
And do it in the same game.
In the 16th Region, Russell senior guard Brady Bell is a good an example as there is. He averages 26.7 points and 7.5 rebounds a game and makes a little more than 50% of his shots – including 41.3% from 3-point range.
Entering Wednesday night’s game against Elliott County, Bell had 1,533 points and 528 boards for his career. His senior season statistics have risen like his 6-foot-6 height – 508 points and 143 caroms.
“I can bring it up the court if (Russell coach Derek Cooksey) needs me to,” Bell said. “If he needs me to post someone up, I can do that. I can do whatever he needs.”
Cooksey called Bell “very mature, beyond his years.”
“You don’t see too many kids his size that possess the athleticism and can play multiple positions,” Cooksey said. “He’s one of the best open-floor, transition players in the state.”
Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said Bell has improved his entire game over the years.
“No. 1, he’s stronger; he went from being kind of athletic to real athletic,” Anderson said. “He really couldn’t get his own shot; someone had to manufacture that for him by screening or that type of stuff.
“He’s gone to where he can go off the dribble and get space and score.”
What Bell is doing this season started long ago.
His stepmother, Debbie Bell, remembers Brady’s time at Little Angels Day Care and Preschool (which is part of Bridges Christian Church in Russell).
“They played in the gym every day,” she said. “He was maybe around 2. He was making a lot of baskets. He showed a lot of athletic ability early.”
Bell’s dad, Matt Bell, said Brady didn’t play with normal toys.
“It was all sports,” he said. “It was football, baseball and basketball.”
And Bell was good at all three. Matt Bell said Brady quit baseball after the Little League 12-under division and punted football in eighth grade.
Bell, 18, lives in Russell, about five minutes from school. “I used to walk every day to middle school,” he said. “There’s nothing really much to do around here except go in the gym.”
There were the growth spurts – Bell stood 5-8 in sixth grade, 6-2 in eighth and 6-4 as a high school freshman. Debbie Bell said the search for pants that fit every six months or so was an adventure.
“It’s harder to find long sweatpants,” she said.
Russell fell, 69-65 in overtime, on Nov. 30, 2018 at Greenup County in Bell’s first game on the Red Devils varsity. It was nevertheless a double-figure delight – 11 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers.
Bell, however, remembered Dec. 19, 2019, a 51-40 loss to Boyd County. The occasion: his first in-game dunk.
“It was our very first game our sophomore year, like the very first play of the game,” Bell said. “It was pretty neat. It was a ‘Five,’ a motion offense; I saw the baseline open, so I had to take it and find a way to slam it home.”
Anderson remembered Bell’s 36 points in the in the Lions’ 77-63 win on Feb. 1.
“In the first half he was on fire,” Anderson said. “He was shooting fadeaways, he was getting in gaps, he was rising over the top of us. He had 26 the first half, and that’s what we had as a team.”
Northeastern Kentucky coaches long ago noticed what Bell can do.
“Brady Bell put on a show,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said Dec. 20 after Bell scored 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Red Devils’ 59-43 win.
Martin County coach Jason James watched Bell score 38 in the Cardinals’ 70-63 win Dec. 2 in Inez. It was the first time he’d seen Bell in person.
“The way he shot the ball from the outside, I think that was probably the most impressive thing about him,” James said.
Another of Bell’s highlights this year– his first alley-oop dunk Jan. 14 against Greenup County.
“It’s more rare; it’s harder to do,” he said.
As you could’ve guessed, Bell’s hobbies involve basketball and youth group at Bridges Christian.
“I hang out with my friends,” he said. “If we don’t have practice or anything and it’s an off-day, I try to get in (in the gym) around two hours a day.”
Bell carries a 4.2 grade point average. Mathematics is his favorite subject because of its consistency – there’s always a right or wrong answer.
“Math comes easiest,” he said. “I’m in (statistics) right now, but I’ve taken all the courses.”
English, however, is a bit tougher.
“It’s writing papers,” Bell said. “That’s always my worst on my ACT when I take it.”
When schools went to online learning in a COVID-19 world, Bell said there was a benefit.
“We’re on our own schedule,” he said. “We (didn’t) have to be here at 7 a.m.”
Bell said the return to in-person school last August “was weird because everything was kind of spaced out.”
“You couldn’t get on the lunch line without being six feet apart,” Bell said. “You could only have two people at your lunch table.”
There’s room for more hardware at Bell’s house should Russell wins its first 63rd District title since 2013.
“I’ve got some empty spaces,” Bell said. “We’re trying to go somewhere this year.”