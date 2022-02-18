Russell’s Brady Bell and West Carter’s Allie Stone were announced as the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches’ selections for 16th Region boys and girls Player of the Year, respectively, on Friday morning.
Bell and Stone were voted to those titles by KABC members affiliated with 16th Region schools. Coaches cannot vote for their own players as a measure against bias. Only seniors are eligible.
With that award, Bell and Stone also become finalists for Mr. and Miss Basketball, respectively.
Head coaches, media and former Mr. and Miss Basketball recipients will vote for that award from within the pool of region players of the year across the state.
Coming into the season, Bell was voted behind Ashland's Cole Villers in preseason top-player polling of area coaches conducted by both The Daily Independent and The Cat's Pause, and Tomcats point guard Colin Porter reclassified to become a senior in midseason, further crowding the field.
But Bell earned the coaches' nod by averaging 26.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game entering the Red Devils’ game Thursday night against Rowan County.
Stone, the second-leading scorer in 16th Region girls history, pitched in 24.1 points and 4.1 rebounds a night through the Comets’ first 26 games.
Bath County’s Bart Williams was selected the KABC 16th Region boys Coach of the Year, while West Carter’s Faith Conn claimed those honors in girls play.
Williams’ Wildcats set a school record with their 25th win of the season on Thursday night. They carry a 25-3 mark into the postseason after going 7-16 in 2021.
Conn’s Comets were 20-8 entering their regular season finale Friday night against Ashland. West Carter won its sixth consecutive 16th Region All “A” Classic and reached the state small-school quarterfinals.
Lawrence County’s Chandler Thompson collected boys Coach of the Year honors in the 15th Region.
The Bulldogs were 23-5 going into Friday night’s regular season finale against Martin County, good for the second-most wins in the region and a significant step forward after an 11-11 mark in 2021. Lawrence County reached the Kentucky 2A state tournament semifinals.
Martin County’s Brady Dingess (26.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg) was chosen 15th Region boys Player of the Year and Shelby Valley’s Cassidy Rowe (16.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg) got those honors in girls play. Rowe’s father and the Wildcats’ coach, Lonnie Rowe, is the region’s girls Coach of the Year.