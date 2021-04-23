The softball program at Raceland has prospered since Chloe Collins chose the diamond over a tennis court.
Renee Hicks, who is entering her 18th season as the Bellarmine softball coach, is hoping that Collins can help the Knights cause a racket after the school’s move to Division I and the Atlantic Sun Conference last year.
Collins enjoyed tennis at an early age but found another option after former Lady Rams softball coach Shawn Johnson served up a new opportunity.
“I did not play softball until I was a fifth-grader,” Collins said. “I played tennis for my dad. Coach Johnson and my dad were buddies. Johnson would always say, you should bring her by softball practice. One day, I got mad, and I told my dad that I want to play softball.”
“My dad would say ‘it’s just a phase and she's being dramatic,’” she added. “It ended up a lot more than just a phase. The biggest leap I made was from my freshman to sophomore year. … It was the way I presented myself. I got a little more versatile. I think it was the year I actually felt that I could play at the level that I wanted to play at.”
Collins is about to embark on the next phase of her softball career. She is part of Bellarmine’s first recruiting class as a D-I member. Three of the four players are from Kentucky, including players from Male and Woodford County.
"I'm excited to be bringing this group on board," Hicks said on the team’s website. "As a group, they make up a versatile class, and they'll be able help us both offensively and defensively as we prepare for stiffer competition in the ASUN and Division I in general."
Collins has been inspired by all her coaches during her softball journey. She visited Bellarmine for a camp during her junior year. Listening to Hicks during a group discussion, Collins was impressed that her future coach focused so much attention on her players’ performance off the field.
“It just seemed to me like she actually cared about you as a person,” Collins said. “I remember sitting there and they were giving the recruitment talk that all coaches give. … She said there is life after softball. It was something that drew me to her. It was a big deal to me that she put such an emphasis on our academics before the athletics.”
Hicks is the all-time winningest coach in Knights history. Bellarmine is playing its first season in the new conference and will reside in the North Division of the ASUN with Lipscomb, Liberty, North Alabama and Kennesaw State. Eastern Kentucky will join the conference next season.
“Chloe will excel, no matter where she goes,” Raceland coach Robbie West said. “She is that type of competitor and she has that type of work ethic. Chloe will do the things that it takes to succeed and contribute to the team. She is a great teammate. Whatever Bellarmine asks of her or where they decide that she will play, Chloe will give it 100%.”
The Knights finished a shortened season last year with an 11-9 record. Bellarmine only blasted 12 home runs in those 20 games and Hicks is expecting Collins can add more power to the lineup.
“It's definitely flattering that coach Hicks thought that I had the capabilities to play at a Division I level,” Collins said. “I think it's another place where you can build a legacy and start the program off right. We can make sure to set a strong foundation.”
The Lady Rams were anxious to get the spring sports season started after the 2020 campaign was canceled due to COVID-19. They had an extra year of motivation after a 12-0 loss to Ashland in the 16th Region Tournament final in 2019.
“You're always itching in practice to get to the game,” Collins said. “That's always been something you look forward to. The last time I stepped on a field with all of my teammates (before this season), we got shut out in the region championship game to one of our biggest rivals. We didn't get a chance last spring to redeem ourselves. You had to sit with that bad taste in your mouth. It gave us something else to work towards during this offseason.”
Collins credited the seven seniors on the roster this year and her teammates along the way for establishing a solid softball program at Raceland. The expectations for the Lady Rams are high once again after a 28-win season in 2019.
“I really feel that our core group has gotten Raceland softball moving in the right direction,” Collins said. “When I first started, we really wanted to beat the teams that were always at the top of our region. We've kind of built the program up to where the target is also on our back. People now get hyped up to beat Raceland. Our goal is to win a region. It's made me incredibly proud to be part of that.”
Collins has become more versatile on defense. It helped her come out of her comfort zone.
She led the team in batting average, hits and home runs in 2019. The qualities that led to the production at the plate have also assisted her in the field. Collins has played both corners of the infield.
“Chloe has gifted hands,” West said. “Her hand-to-eye coordination is off the charts. The gifts that Chloe has you just can’t teach, whether it was at first base or third base. Third base is a completely different animal, especially playing against some of the players in the region that can hit the ball. You have to have quick hands.”
The Lady Rams won their seventh straight 16th Region All “A” Classic title on April 15, beating Elliott County, 16-1, in the championship game.
Raceland (9-5) enters pool play today in the state All “A” Classic at Jack Fisher Park in Owensboro. Its opponents have a combined record of 37-9. The Lady Rams reside in Pool D along with Pikeville (13-5), Bethlehem (14-2) and Hickman County (10-2).
All four teams will play each other, with the teams with the best two records from each pool advancing to the championship bracket on Sunday. From that point on, the tournament format is single elimination.
Raceland has fared well on the state small-school stage. The Lady Rams have earned a spot in the tournament field every season since 2015, securing a semifinal finish in 2015 and state runner-up in 2018.
Louisville Holy Cross (5-4) is the five-time defending champion of the event. The No. 25 Lady Cougars will play in Pool C with No. 24 Owensboro Catholic (7-5).
Collins said she is excited to experience a bigger city like Louisville for college, but the smaller campus will help her in the adjustment process.
“It shows the kids that you don't have to transfer to a big school to do what you want in life,” Collins said. “It's a big deal to have such a small school like Raceland that can still compete with these huge schools around us.”
Collins embraced the big picture at her signing in November.
“I want to make sure that our goals as a team have been accomplished more than my own,” Collins said, “and how thankful you should be to be part of something bigger than yourself. At Raceland, you are part of something bigger than yourself. It's not about you. It’s about Raceland as a whole.”
Collins plans on studying biology at Bellarmine and eventually attending optometry school. She will also apply to the honors program.
