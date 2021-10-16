BELFRY Lawrence County twice traded touchdowns with Belfry early on Friday and was still within one point late in the second quarter.
But even off to its slowest start on the field since 1983, Belfry is still Belfry. So the Bulldogs suspected they needed to take a few calculated risks in the biggest Class 3A, District 8 game of the regular season.
Twice the Bulldogs went for it on fourth-and-short in the first half, once from their own 36-yard-line and again from midfield.
Both times Belfry stopped Lawrence County. And both times the Pirates capitalized on the short field with touchdowns on the second play of the ensuing drive.
The second instance of this — Isaac Dixon’s 7-yard scoring run, one play after Dixon’s 44-yard dash and two plays after the Pirates’ Isaiah Stanley snuffed out a Lawrence County option play on fourth-and-2 a yard shy of the line to gain — extended a string of 28 unanswered points as Belfry pulled away from a 14-13 lead with less than two minutes to go in the first half to win, 42-13, on Friday night at Haywood Stadium.
The win was the Pirates’ 23rd consecutive in the series, including a COVID-19 forfeit assessed to the Bulldogs ahead of a scheduled playoff meeting last fall. Lawrence County last beat Belfry in 2002.
“We knew we would have to come in and steal a couple possessions and do that to have some success against these guys,” Bulldogs coach Alan Short said. “They’re just very, very good and very well-coached. So we were gonna take our chances, and it didn’t work out.
“The flip side of that is,” Short continued, “we weren’t gonna kick the ball to No. 3.”
That’s Dixon’s number, and Lawrence County indeed didn’t kick the ball close to Belfry’s fifth-year stud back the two times it did punt. One sailed way out of bounds near the home stands, and the other landed and rolled along the sideline.
Dixon instead made his hay in the running game, rushing 20 times for 171 yards and two second-quarter TDs to cap a week in which he hadn’t been at his best.
Aside from when Dixon needed a break after the Bulldogs’ Alex Strickland and Cody Crum delivered punishing hits to him on consecutive plays on Belfry’s second-to-last possession, no one would have known.
And even that worked out fine — Dre’ Young capped the drive and the scoring with a 2-yard plunge with 7:25 remaining.
“He wasn’t 100% tonight,” Pirates coach Philip Haywood said of Dixon, “but he played big and he’s good with our young kids.”
Belfry has plenty of those, and inexperienced ones at that, which contributed to the Pirates’ 0-5 start. They’ve won three straight since, all in district play, by a combined 134-19.
Friday night’s was the biggest, with Lawrence County undefeated aside from a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit loss and unabashedly trying to end both its series losing streak and Belfry’s district domination with it.
“This was a big game for us,” Haywood said. “I told our kids at the first of the week that this was a chance to prove how far we’ve come. We just tell them, don’t worry about your record, don’t worry about the past, just worry about getting better each week, and we’ve been able to do that.
“I think it’s showed that we’re better. We still got a long way to go, but we’re better.”
So is Lawrence County (6-2, 2-1 district), and it came out Friday intent on proving it. Kaden Gillispie returned the opening kickoff 23 yards to the Bulldogs’ 43 and three plays later hauled in a 48-yard pass to the Belfry 3.
Dylan Ferguson took a wildcat snap and scored from 1 yard out and Logan Southers made it 7-0 just under three minutes in.
The Pirates scored the next two TDs — Caden Woolum snuck across from a yard away, followed by the first of Gideon Ireson’s six extra points, and after Lawrence County went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 35 and lost a yard, Belfry’s Neal Copley turned it into a 2-yard score.
The Bulldogs countered with a 15-play, 65-yard possession that took 7:40 off the clock. Ferguson tallied another 1-yard TD.
Dixon responded with a 10-yard scoring run. Two Bulldogs were in position to tackle him inside the 5, but he ran over one of them and eluded the other at the pylon with 1:51 to go in the first half.
Lawrence County moved from its own 20 to set up fourth-and-2 from midfield, but Belfry’s Stanley created a turnover on downs, giving the Pirates the ball at their own 49 with 40 seconds left in the half.
Dixon only needed 15 seconds — and two rushes — to get in the end zone from there.
“The physicality that they bring, I think it was evident in that out here tonight,” Short said. “Hopefully we can match that or exceed that if we get an opportunity to play these guys again.”
That would come in the second round of the playoffs and, based on Friday’s result, back on Pond Creek.
“I was very pleased with our attitude right there in our (postgame) team huddle,” Short said. “Our kids weren’t down. Obviously we were hurt, we expected to come up here and win, but I think they’re pretty resilient.
“It’ll hurt for a day or two, and Sunday we’ll turn the page to Floyd Central and give it everything we got next week.”
Strickland completed 10 of 17 passes for 136 yards and ran for 51. Gillispie caught seven passes for 102 yards.
Belfry (3-5, 3-0 district) rushed 49 times for 323 yards and did not attempt a pass. Young added 54 yards and Zayne Hatfield chipped in 53 to complement Dixon.
LAWRENCE CO. 7 6 0 0 — 13
BELFRY 14 14 7 7 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 1 run (Logan Southers kick), 9:09
B — Caden Woolum 1 run (Gideon Ireson kick), 6:48
B — Neal Copley 2 run (Ireson kick), 3:32
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Ferguson 1 run (kick fails), 7:52
B — Isaac Dixon 10 run (Ireson kick), 1:51
B — Dixon 7 run (Ireson kick), :25
THIRD QUARTER
B — Dre' Young 6 run (Ireson kick), 6:59
FOURTH QUARTER
B — Young 2 run (Ireson kick), 7:25
LC B
First Downs 14 16
Rushes-Yards 36-128 49-323
Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1 0-0-0
Passing Yards 141 0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 2-28.0 1-37.0
Penalties-Yards 9-75 6-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: A. Strickland 8-51, Hall 8-44, Ferguson 12-26, Fletcher 6-13, Team 2-(-6).
Belfry rushing: Dixon 20-171, Young 9-54, Z. Hatfield 7-53, Copley 3-18, B. Hatfield 2-12, Harlow 3-9, Woolum 4-6, Team 1-0.
Lawrence County passing: A. Strickland 10 of 17 for 136 yards, Gillispie 1 of 2 for 5 yards, 1 interception.
Belfry passing: None.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 7-102, N. Collinsworth 2-19, A. Collinsworth 1-15, Strickland 1-5.
Belfry receiving: None.