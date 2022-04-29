ASHLAND Scott Ingram was at a loss for words on Friday following his team’s 12-0, five-inning loss to Bath County.
Ashland’s offense was limited to two walks in the game and no hits against Lady Cats pitcher Kirsten Vice who struck out three in the game.
“I’ve got nothing,” Ingram said. “That’s not a ‘no comment.’ I don’t know what to say at this point.
“We should have beat the number one team in West Virginia (Lincoln County) on Wednesday, and that’s how we respond to a region opponent after facing a team that maybe we had no business being on the field with.”
Bath County (21-7) rebounded from back-to-back losses against Lewis County and Rowan County to get the win over Ashland. The Wildcats improved to 4-2 in 16th Region play with the victory and committed no errors.
Bath County had committed nine errors against the Lions and another five in the loss to the Vikings.
However, the offense got the Wildcats out to a fast start on Friday with a five-run first inning that saw all nine hitters bat.
Taylor Hodson hit the first of two doubles in the game and Vice followed with another to get the Wildcats ahead early.
Williams said he was concerned after Vice walked Ashland leadoff hitter Alauna Troxler about the same issues.
“To her credit, she’s very humble, she’s very poised in the circle and you have a hard time seeing her showing emotion good or bad,” Williams said of Vice. “She’s going to get them to put the ball in play where we can make plays behind her.”
After the leadoff walk, Vice got Addi Laine to fly out to shortstop for the first out. Vice forced Ashland hitters into six infield popouts in the game.
Another two grounded out.
“I didn’t actually think I pitched that well,” said Vice, a junior. “I don’t really care about them hitting the ball, but I don’t want them getting good hits off me.”
Ashland’s Jada Erwin started in the circle for the Kittens and after the big first inning limited Bath County to two runs in the second.
Trailing 7-0 at that point, Ingram turned to Katie Samuel to take over pitching duties in the third. Samuel struck out the first two hitters she faced in retiring the side in order.
In the fourth, Bath County was at it again, beginning with Hodson’s second double. The Wildcats scored four more runs in the fourth to extend their lead to 11-0.
Ashlee Rogers accounted for the final tally when she hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth.
The Kittens dropped to 7-13.
BATH CO. 520 41 — 12 9 0
ASHLAND 000 00 — 0 0 3
Vice and Hughes; Erwin, Samuel (3) and Duckwyler. W — Vice. L — Erwin. HR — Rogers (BC). 2B — T. Hodson 2 (BC), Vice (BC), Purvis (BC).