OWINGSVILLE Bath County has suspended athletic workouts until July 13, Wildcats athletic director Scott Anderson said in a statement Wednesday evening.
High school and middle school administrators “have worked closely with the Gateway District Health Department and will adhere to their recommendation that we as a school district temporarily halt practices to limit possible exposure of the COVID-19 virus,” Anderson said.
Anderson declined to say if an athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 or on which Bath County team, citing legal constraint.
Bath County is the second 16th Region school to make such a move this week. Russell suspended practices on Monday for two weeks for two of its programs.
June 15 was the first day of allowable group activity in Kentucky after a KHSAA coronavirus dead period lasting just over three months.