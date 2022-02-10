OWINGSVILLE There is an old basketball adage that a good lead guard and a strong pivot man can win a team a lot of basketball games. It definitely rings true in Owingsville this season.
High-scoring junior guard Zack Otis scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the first half and big man Tyler Buckhanon stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocked shots and five dunks as Bath County clinched the top seed in the 61st District Tournament with a convincing 73-56 win over Fleming County on Wednesday night.
It was the Wildcats' 21st win of the season against only two losses.
Bath County assistant coach Brad Stump knew he needed the duo to play well.
“I told the boys in pregame that no matter what happens I know we have the best two players on the floor," he said. "They both did what they normally do and we had some role players step up big as well.”
Panthers coach Buddy Biggs was in total agreement about Otis and Buckhanon.
“Otis is a great player and he showed it tonight," Biggs said. "He dominated the first half with 18 points. They are very good. Buckhanon and Otis are the two best players in this district and also two of the better players in the region.”
The game started well for the Panthers as Seth Hickerson converted two technical free throws following a pregame dunk in warmups by the Wildcats. Larkin McKee hit a 15-footer for a quick 4-0 lead. The Panthers led 10-9 on a layup by Lucas Jolly and then the Wildcats responded with a 9-0 run, highlighted by two huge dunks by Buckhanon off two Fleming County turnovers as Bath County took a 18-10 lead after one quarter of play.
A McKee basket was countered by a personal 8-0 Otis run that included back-to-back 3s to push the Wildcat lead to 26-14 at the 6:15 mark of the first half.
The Wildcats finished the first half on a 13-2 run, ending on a driving basket by Taylen Sorrell and a 30-footer by Sorrell that banked in as the buzzer sounded, giving the home team a commanding 41-21 halftime lead.
The play of Sorrell, Judah Hill and Seth Grigsby was key, according to Stump.
“We told those three guys opportunities would be there for them tonight," he said. "Teams really try to take away Tyler and Zack. Judah was that X-factor for us tonight and made a huge difference in the game on both ends of the floor."
The second half began with each team trading baskets until a basket by Buckhanon and two free throws by Hill stretched the Wildcat lead to 55-30. The Panthers turned up the defensive pressure to go on a 10-0 run to end the quarter and cut the lead to 55-40 heading to the final stanza.
The Panthers could get no closer as Hill scored on three consecutive possessions to stretch the lead back to 63-44 with 4:02 left in the game. Buckhanon put the exclamation point on the win with his fifth dunk of the night, to the delight of the Bath County crowd. Reserves finished out the game for both squads as Bath County claimed the 73-56 victory.
Both coaches felt the Bath County 2-3 zone defense was key to the Wildcats victory.
“I thought a big key early was we didn’t make enough perimeter shots in the first half," Biggs said. "Buckhanon alters so many shots in the paint. We are 1 of 10 from the 3 in the first half. We have to step up and make shots early. We were 5 of 9 in the second half but it was a little too late."
Stump was pleased with his team’s execution in the zone.
"Our game plan was to bring our wings up high and really run (Fleming County) off the 3-point line," he said. "We did a good job of not giving them good looks and forcing them into the paint. They executed our plan very well.”
Fleming County (15-9) got balanced scoring, led by Argo with 15. Hickerson pitched in with 11, followed by 10 apiece from Jolly and Adam Hargett.
Hill scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds to support the dynamic duo of Otis and Buckhanon, who combined to go 22 of 31 from the field in the win.
Both teams now know their opponents in the opening round of the 61st District Tournament to be played at Menifee County. It will be a battle of the Wildcats as Bath County will play the host Menifee County. Fleming County will take on Rowan County in the other first-round matchup.
Both coaches know their first-round games will be tough.
“Rowan is a tough matchup for us as well," Biggs said. "They play a similar defensive scheme to what Bath does. We have to execute against the zone early so we don’t get down big and have to fight back. We will prepare over the next two weeks and see what happens."
Stump knows the green-clad Wildcats will be prepared.
"Menifee is a tough place to play," he said. "They gave us all we wanted in the game over there. We have to stay with who we are. Trust coach (Bart) Williams, he always has us ready and prepared for what we will face.”
FLEMING CO. FG FT REBS TP
Jolly 5-9 0-2 3 10
Argo 7-11 0-2 3 15
Hargett 4-9 0-0 4 10
Hickerson 3-8 2-2 1 11
McKee 4-11 0-0 4 8
Faris 0-0 0-0 0 0
High 0-1 0-1 0 0
James 1-1 0-0 0 2
Knarr 0-0 0-0 0 0
Miller 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 24-50 2-7 17 56
FG Pct: 48.0 FT Pct: 28.5 3-pointers: 6-19 (Hickerson 3-8, Hargett 2-6, Argo 1-1, McKee 0-3, High 0-1).
PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
BATH CO. FG FT REBS TP
Sorrell 3-10 0-0 2 7
McCarty 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hill 5-7 2-2 6 12
Means 0-0 0-0 0 0
Smith 0-0 0-0 0 0
Buckhanon 11-14 0-0 14 22
McCoy 1-2 0-1 0 2
Otis 11-17 1-2 7 26
St. John 0-0 0-0 0 0
Grigsby 1-4 0-0 7 2
Brashear 1-2 0-0 0 2
TEAM 0
TOTAL 33-56 3-5 36 73
FG Pct: 58.9 FT Pct: 60.0 3-pointers 4-6 (Otis 3-4, Sorrell 1-2) PF:8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
FLEMING CO. 10 11 19 16 56
BATH CO. 18 23 14 18 73
Officials: Dave Anderson, Kenny Kegley and Jordan Barker.