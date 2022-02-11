MOREHEAD There was some striped sartorial resplendence on display Friday.
Bath County rolled into Warren H. Cooper Gymnasium wearing red and black shorts; Rowan County countered with forest green, gold and white.
The Wildcats ultimately had the handsomest game: a 57-49 win behind Zack Otis's 25 points.
“It was a unique game as far as the uniforms,” Bath County coach Bart Williams said. “I thought it was a nice game; both teams looked fancy. It was a fun game.”
Bath County (23-2) clinched the top seed in the 61st District Tournament with Wednesday's 73-56 win over Fleming County. Friday, the Wildcats completed a 6-0 district seeding record and improved to 11-0 against the 16th Region.
“We think about it a lot,” Bath County senior forward Tyler Buckhanon said. “This has been a big year for us; we've just been taking it day by day.”
Rowan County lost, but the Vikings won several statistical categories: second-chance points (21-13), bench scoring (14-8) and rebounding (37-25, including Chase Alderman's 13). Alderman also scored 15 points.
Bath County, meanwhile, outshot Rowan County 52.4% to 35.2% and allowed the Vikings just five points in the second quarter thanks to its 2-3 and 2-1-2 zone defenses.
“I think Bath County, legitimately, they're a high-quality basketball team,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. “Defensively, they're really good. They rebound the ball well. They score the ball well in and around the rim."
Buckhanon added 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Going into Friday, his 71.6% from the field was third-best in the state.
“Every game I've been trying to look for the best open shots possible,” Buckhanon said.
The Wildcats opened with an 8-0 run from far and near – Otis's 3, Seth Grigsby's layup and free throw that began with Otis flinging a length-of-the-court pass, and Judah Hill's layup when Buckhanon eschewed a baseline bucket for an assist.
Rowan County (12-15, 3-3) fought back – Colby Wilburn, Weston Maxey and Braden Hammonds combined for an 8-0 run that cut Bath County's lead to 12-10 with less than a minute to go in the first.
“Rowan, they know our stuff really well,” Otis said. “They scout really well; they have great coaches."
The Wildcats scored 13 second-chance points for the night (Rowan County had 21.) Four of them – buckets by Buckhanon and Otis – resulted in a 28-15 intermission advantage.
“I thought we were a little timid in the first half, didn't do a good job of attacking,” Thacker said. “I thought we did a better job of that in the second half.”
The Vikings outscored the Wildcats, 34-29, over the final 16 minutes. Thing was, Bath County made 10 of 16 field goals to Rowan County's 13 of 31.
Bath County reprised its first-quarter run to begin the third. Otis, Hill, Jordan Wilson and Buckhanon led a 9-6 spurt for a 37-21 lead.
Rowan County closed to 40-35 less than a minute into the fourth on maybe the flashiest play of the night – 5-foot-10 Deshawn Watson's layup over the 6-8 Buckhanon.
“They sped us up,” Buckhanon said.
Williams, meanwhile, talked about Rowan County's physicality – especially against Buckhanon.
“They're just well-coached,” Williams said. “They're always well-coached. … They know us better than we know ourselves sometimes, and it's going to be like that.”
The Vikings outscored the Wildcats in the second half, 34-29, but Bath County finished with a 17-14 stretch.
Bath County thus beat Rowan County for the third straight time – something the Wildcats haven't done since a streak covering the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.
“We set goals to start the year,” Williams said. “So far, we've met every goal we've set.”
BATH CO. FG FT REB TP
Sorrell 1-6 0-0 3 3
Hill 3-3 0-0 2 7
Buckhanon 5-7 1-2 8 11
Otis 9-16 4-4 4 25
Grigsby 1-4 1-1 5 3
Wilson 3-5 2-3 1 8
McCoy 0-0 0-0 2 0
Team 0
TOTALS 22-42 8-10 25 57
FG Pct.: 52.4. FT Pct: 80.0. 3-point FG: 5-13 (Sorrell 1-5, Hill 1-1, Otis 3-7). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Ingles 1-8 0-0 3 3
Collins 4-6 0-0 4 11
Alderman 5-15 4-8 13 15
Hammonds 1-2 0-0 5 2
Wilburn 2-13 0-0 4 4
Watson 3-6 0-0 1 6
Maxey 2-2 0-0 1 6
Gray 1-2 0-4 4 2
Team 2
TOTALS 19-54 4-12 37 49
FG Pct.: 35.2. FT Pct: 33.3. 3-point FG: 7-26 (Ingles 1-8, Collins 3-5, Alderman 1-2, Wilburn 0-6, Maxey 2-2). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
BATH CO. 16 12 12 17 – 57
ROWAN CO. 10 5 18 16 – 49
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Nathan Sutton and Ryan Tomolonis.