GRAYSON Bath County and East Carter entered their respective season finales wanting to end the slate on a high note.
It did not begin well for the Raiders.
The Wildcats took advantage of five East Carter errors in the second inning. Bath County tallied seven times in the frame, including a two-run double by Ashtyn Barrett, to prevail, 11-1, in six innings at East Carter Middle School on Friday night.
Bath County coach Kenny Williams believes his team’s speed and hitting ability will put pressure on opposing defenses.
“We did take advantage of some of the stuff they gave us,” Williams said. “That’s what you are supposed to do. I don’t think that final score is indicative of the two teams that were out here. If the ball bounced or bumped the other way, it’s a different game.”
The Wildcats put on a hitter on with a Raiders miscue to start the activity on the base paths. Izzy Hughes and Macie Howard followed with consecutive singles to load the bases.
Barrett lined a double to the center-field wall to bring home a pair of runs. Bath County scored five more times in the stanza on East Carter errors to create the early 7-0 advantage.
Barrett added another double at the top of the order. She also scored a run.
“I’ve always felt good (about our lineup) top to bottom,” Williams said. “The top can put it together and the bottom can do it as well. When we can all put it together, it’s icing on the cake. We don’t have anybody in the order where the defense can take a break. It’s a credit to these girls and what they do in the offseason.”
East Carter coach Derek Calhoun was pleased with the way the Raiders responded to the early deficit. They stopped the bleeding quickly and regained their composure.
“When you play good ball teams, you can’t have innings like that,” Calhoun said. “You can’t boot the ball around and make bad throws. We hope we got that out of the way for the next couple of weeks. We responded well. We didn’t get down and we kept playing hard. “
“We’ve got a lot of girls that have played this year,” he added. “We had injuries and battled the flu. Right now, we are down two starters, but we just got Payton Rice back. It’s definitely different. To get these girls more experience and more at-bats, it only helps us if we get on a run or in a situation where we need them.”
Bath County (27-8) added a run in the third inning with an RBI single from Ashlee Rogers. East Carter answered with Audrey Manning’s run-scoring single that carried just enough to sail over the second baseman’s glove.
Taylor Hodson and Rae-Leigh Purvis opened the sixth frame with singles. Hughes drove in a run with a base hit two batters later. Howard followed with a double to knock in two more.
Howard turned in a 3-for-4 night at the plate. Hughes went 2 for 4. Both players scored twice in the 8 and 9 position in the batting order.
Kirsten Vice went the distance, striking out eight to pick up the victory in the circle. The Raiders scattered seven hits.
The Wildcats made postseason history with their first district crown and first region win last season. Williams believes his team realizes how to navigate the postseason path that awaits them.
“They collectively know the road and the process,” Williams said. “In that (region semifinal) game against Ashland last year, we got further than we ever had. We’re ready to push the chips in. The 2022 regular season is over. Now it’s time for the season that we’ve all been working for, and you hope they can use that and push forward.”
East Carter (23-6) will lean on senior leadership when the young team begins district play next week. They played on their home field for the last time Friday night.
“Abby Blanton was out of town and couldn’t be here tonight,” Calhoun said. “Karsen (Prichard), Chloe (Shelton) and Audrey have been with me since they were in sixth grade. The first time they hit the field, they played as hard as they could and now leaving the field, they still played as hard as they could. I’ll never doubt their effort. They are leaders of this program.”
BATH CO. 071 003 — 11 12 0
E. CARTER 001 000 — 1 7 5
Vice and Hughes; Tussey, Willis (3) and Porter, Adams (4). W—Vice. L—Tussey. 2B—Barrett 2 (BC), Rogers (BC), Howard (BC).