The KHSAA Board of Control voted to delay the start of the basketball season at its monthly meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The new hardwood slate will begin on Jan. 4. The decision also includes all winter sports, including competitive cheer, dance, swimming, diving and wrestling.
The eight-week season will run through the end of February. The postseason will start on March 1 and regional tournaments will begin the following week.
The boys and girls Sweet Sixteen is tentatively set for the weeks of March 17-21 and 24-28 at Rupp Arena.
Commissioner Julian Tackett said the steps are necessary if “we are going to preserve the spring.”
“We don’t ever want a the spring of 2020 again,” said Tackett.
The state tournaments were eventually canceled last year and spring sports never took place.
Tackett informed the meeting of a scheduling conflict at Rupp Arena during the final week of March. The board scheduled a special meeting on Dec. 10 to address the issues that could affect the winter and spring sports calendar.
Tackett said the KHSAA will be reviewing Gov. Andy Beshear’s new COVID-19 restrictions announced on Wednesday and will offer instructions if it does affect winter sports practices “very soon.”
“I really can’t in clear conscience tell you that I think it’s a good idea for our member schools to start playing official games this coming Monday,” Tackett said to the board. “I know there will be parents upset. That’s OK. I know there will be coaches upset. There will be kids upset.”
The KHSAA still plans to move forward with football playoffs this week, culminating with state championship games Dec. 18-20 at Kroger Field in Lexington. Tackett said a rescheduled Kentucky football game could cause an alteration to the schedule. After the issue is resolved, times for the title games will be set.