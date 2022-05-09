MOREHEAD With six errors and six combined unearned runs, Monday’s Boyd County-Rowan County baseball game wasn’t the cleanest.
The Vikings nevertheless survived. They scored all they needed in their final two at-bats and left Don Hardin Legion Field with a 5-3 win.
Both Rowan County and Boyd County struggled on defense. Each committed three errors.
“Things happen,” Rowan County senior Chase Alderman said. “Our field, one day it’ll have perfect hops, and some days … it’s hard to catch a ground ball.”
“We can’t give good teams – or even average teams – extra outs and extra at-bats,” Boyd County coach Frank Conley said.
Boyd County (18-9) came into Monday with a .325 batting average, and the top third of the Lions’ order, Brad Newsome, Jake Biggs and Luke Preston, hit .309, .506 and .470, respectively. Against Rowan County’s Wyatt Welte and Colby Wilburn – a combined 1 for 9.
“We make their defense make mistakes because we’re aggressive on the bases,” Conley said. “We swing the bat, but at the same time, we don’t play clean a lot. When we don’t play clean a lot, we give away runs.”
Alderman and Hayden Mains provided most of the Rowan County offense. Alderman was 2 for 3 with a bases-loaded walk and a run scored, and Mains doubled home two.
Welte and Boyd County starter Jacob Vanover befuddled hitters early – Welte retired seven straight before a Jason Ellis single one out into the third. Ellis scored two batters later on an error.
Vanover retired the first eight Vikings he faced. Alderman singled in the third, but he stayed there because Mains grounded out to second.
Martin singled to left two outs into the fourth. Boyd County took a 2-0 lead on Vanover’s single and an error.
Rowan County (23-8) plated the only earned runs either team scored in the fifth. Mains’s double plated Aaron Pennington and Alderman, who both singled.
Wilburn replaced Welte on the mound in the sixth. It was an inauspicious beginning – Preston’s one-out double became a 3-2 Lion lead on an error.
Martin took over for Vanover in the bottom of the sixth. An error, a wild pitch and Alderman’s walk gave the Vikings their winning margin.
“(Vanover) was at 73 (pitches),” Conley said. “We’re trying to keep him fresh for the postseason.”
In the top of the seventh, the Lions’ Degan Jones grounded out to first, pinch hitter Parker Gibson struck out, Michael Potter walked, and catcher Chance Furnish threw out Newsome.
“That was definitely an interesting game to watch and be a part of, I’ll say that,” Rowan County coach Scott Collins said. “It wasn’t clean, but I give credit to my guys. …They didn’t hang their heads, they didn’t quit, they stayed on it and kept battling.”
BOYD CO. 001 100 0 – 3 5 3
ROWAN CO. 000 023 x – 5 6 3
Vanover, Martin (6) and Young; Welte, Wilburn (6) and Furnish. W — Wilburn. L — Martin. 2B — Preston (BC), Mains (RC).