RUSSELL Despite the beautiful weather, Ashland managed to rain on the parade of Russell, as the Tomcats defeated the Red Devils 5-0 on Russell’s senior night on Monday.
Ashland’s win was highlighted by the stellar performance from the mound by senior Ryan Atkins.
“The difference tonight was how well that guy on the other side threw,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “There’s a reason he’s going D-I, and he showed it tonight.”
Atkins recorded 12 strikeouts and allowed just three hits.
“Here’s a kid who walks off the basketball court at the state tournament and two days later is on the mound,” Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said of Atkins. “So he’s been working from behind all season … but to me, he served notice that he’s one of the top pitchers in this region tonight.”
After a pair of 1-2-3 innings for both teams in the first frame, Ashland drew first blood in the second inning with sophomore Sawyer Edens sending Brady Marushi home with a stand-up double.
“Marushi is a sophomore, but he catches our staff like a veteran,” Runyon said. “He hits the ball well and does a great job. He set the table for us early tonight, getting on in the second. That kid, to do what he does as well as he does it, is remarkable.”
Despite giving up the run, JK McKnight recorded three strikeouts from the mound and kept Edens stranded at third to escape the inning.
Atkins made it difficult for Russell’s bats to respond. Atkins recorded six strikeouts in the second and third frames alone, and had given up just one hit for the game heading into the fourth inning.
McKnight was equally stifling for Ashland’s offense. Through the fourth inning, McKnight had recorded eight strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fourth, McKnight tried to light a spark on the other side of things, nailing a double into right field.
But the next three batters couldn’t capitalize. All three made contact but none reached base.
“We battled and put together some good at-bats,” Rice said, “but we’re kind of in a funk a bit. Hopefully we learned from tonight and we’ll keep swinging and keep battling.”
The Red Devils made a change at the mound to start the fifth frame as Trent Tice came in for McKnight.
Tice had a rough first inning, giving up a leadoff hit, followed by a two-run homer from Jack Heineman. Add that to an earlier fielding error and Ashland put up three runs for the fifth frame.
“Jack’s a senior who has been up and down with injuries,” Runyon said. “He’s still looking for his rhythm, but there’s nobody I want at the plate in big situations than Jack Heineman.”
Down 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Red Devils continued to struggle to get on base, putting up another 1-2-3 effort. It was the third such inning for Russell’s offense.
Russell managed to escape the top of the sixth inning without giving up a run, despite LaBryant Strader leading off with a double.
The Tomcats again smothered the Red Devils in the sixth inning, going 1-2-3 once again. Atkins added two more strikeouts to his count.
Russell made another switch at the mound with Austin McGuire coming in for the final inning.
Heineman again caused problems for a new Russell pitcher, this time blasting a triple to the wall in center field and scoring a run.
“We have improved so much with quality at-bats,” Runyon said. “We’ve stopped striking out so much, we’ve put balls in play, and really given ourselves a chance (to win).”
Trailing 5-0, the Red Devils’ hill to climb was just too steep. Atkins recorded a couple more strikeouts to put the game to bed.
“At this point, everything we do is gearing up for the district tournament,” Runyon said. “I want to see us continue building and clean up some of those mistakes we keep making.”
The Red Devils suit up again Tuesday night for a road trip to Mason County before coming back home to face East Carter on Thursday.
“I always try to schedule tough going into districts,” Rice said. “These next few games we have are going to prepare us for the district and region tournament, and I want to face teams that are in those tournaments.”
ASHLAND 010 030 1 -- 5 8 1
RUSSELL 000 000 0 -- 0 3 2
Atkins and Marushi; McKnight, Tice (6), McGuire (7) and Brinkman. W -- Atkins. L -- McKnight. 2B -- Edens (A), McKnight (R), Strader (A). 3B -- Heineman. HR -- Heineman.