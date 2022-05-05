VANCEBURG The starting pitching was like watching a top fuel drag race Thursday night when Russell visited Lewis County for their final 63rd District seeding contest.
The defense on the other hand was like watching the Blue Angels perform one amazing stunt after another as both starting pitchers were rewarded with several flashes of leather from start to finish in a tightly contested game.
The end result: a complete-game effort from both starters and a 4-1 win by Russell to even up at 3-3 in district play.
Trent Tice scattered six hits and struck out six in the complete game win while filling up the zone with three pitches throughout.
“He threw it well tonight and commanded the zone,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “He’s a strikethrower and that’s the Trent that we’ve been expecting all year. He’s pitched against some tough teams and Lewis County is no different. He found it tonight and gave us what we needed.”
Tice held Lewis County at bay until the Lions pushed across their only run on a Dylan Hardy sacrifice fly to right in the sixth. But the Lions refused to go away in the seventh and Tice was rewarded with another standout defensive inning by third baseman Aiden Sammons, who recorded all three outs to secure the win.
Sammons’s first play came with a bounding ball down the line at the bag that he fielded over his head and fired a strong throw to first. The next took him into foul ground in front of the Lions dugout and the last led Sammons into the fence just past the third-base dugout — but not until he secured the ball on the final play that received a fist pump from both Tice and catcher Frank Brinkman in the win.
“He’s really grown up a lot this year,” Rice said of Sammons. “We always preach, programs are built by guys who are willing to wait, and he’s waited his turn and has put together a pretty good senior season.”
Sammons’s standout effort was countered by Lewis County’s Kyran Ferguson, who made a diving grab on the first pitch of the game to throw Tice out at first by a step. Ferguson flashed the leather again in the sixth to start an inning-ending double play that went around the horn.
“Kyran is our best athlete and I have no qualms about saying that to anybody,” Lewis County assistant coach Seth Wallingford said. “He’s so mentally ahead of where most normal freshmen should be and he’s athletic enough to be gifted, too. We saw that today.”
But just as Sammons and Ferguson countered each other at third, Tice found himself in a pitcher’s duel with Lions starter Isaiah Bentley, who also went the distance in the loss.
“We are trying to get him to understand that if he’s on, we are a tough customer on any given night,” Wallingford said of Bentley. “He’s our best big-game pitcher that we’ve got and I can’t take away from his effort. That second inning was tough, but we will talk about it and get better from it.”
The second frame was one that Bentley would love to try again after offering three free passes along with a pair of singles that gave Russell a 3-0 lead. But the righty settled in the rest of the way allowing only one more walk while pitching out of a jam in the fifth and sixth innings. After a leadoff double by JK McKnight to open the fifth, Bentley got a groundout, a fielder’s choice to Ferguson at third that erased McKnight trying to score followed by a flyout to end the inning. Bentley allowed a one-out single in the sixth but the aforementioned double play ended the Russell rally.
“The energy that we had was fun and it was fun to coach,” Wallingford said. “Isaiah brings that energy to us. He’s a BB in a pop can sometimes, but when it’s going the right way in the right area, he is on.”
But Russell (15-8) had a double play of its own in the first after Luke Cheesbro laced a one-out single to right followed by a Tice-induced ground ball to second that ended the inning.
Lewis County (7-15) missed another opportunity in the sixth after Xavier Prater’s single to left gave the Lions a chance to score a run, but a cross up between the runner and Wallingford at third caused a stumble before Braedyn McGlone reached the plate to end the inning.
“If I don’t lose my mind and try to hold our guy up at third base, it could’ve been a different ball game if we had a couple hits fall in,” Wallingford said. “Just the fact that we were in it and had a chance in the seventh … we were electric all night.”
Russell answered the Lions run in the sixth with another in the seventh, after stringing together three consecutive hits with two outs.
With the win, Russell and Greenup County will decide who bats last and wears the home jerseys via a coin flip when the district tournament begins at the Devils’ diamond on May 16.
RUSSELL 030 000 1 — 4 10 4
LEWIS CO. 000 001 0 — 1 6 0
Tice and Brinkman; Bentley and Tackett. W—Tice. L—Bentley. 2B—McKnight (R).