RACELAND Raceland’s small ball had Greenup County coach Greg Logan weighing different defensive options.
The Rams sent 13 batters to the plate in the sixth inning and scored seven late runs to open up a close contest. The Rams found multiple ways to dent the scoreboard in a 9-3 home victory over the Musketeers on Monday night.
Down 3-2 heading into the sixth stanza, Raceland looked to move Jake Holzapfel into scoring position after a leadoff infield single. Parker Fannin bunted him along. He reached base after a Greenup County throwing error, moving Holzapfel to third.
Kadin Shore didn’t bother swinging the stick, but instead laid a bunt down the third base line. Holzapfel was already motoring towards the plate and scored the tying run. The Musketeers had no time to make a play at home.
Raceland’s team batting average well exceeds .300 and its success at the plate assists the Rams in their small ball success.
Raceland coach Marty Mills said the word sacrifice is not part of the bunting game plan. The mindset remains the same regardless of the approach.
“You can’t have one without the other,” Mills said. “We call it havoc for a reason. We don’t sacrifice. Everything is for a hit. There is no moving the runners or anything like that. We work on it just like our hitting. (They are both) like peanut butter and jelly in a lot of ways.”
Freshman Austin McKee had not stepped into the batter’s box this season, but Mills called his number during a crucial moment in the game.
The hitting philosophy had McKee prepared in his first at-bat of the season. He followed suit in the sixth and put offering into the dirt in front of the dish. The well-placed bunt came to a stop in the exact same spot as Shore’s hit. It scored Fannin with the eventual winning run.
“I just wanted to get the bunt down and get that run in,” McKee said. “It’s the only thing I thought about there.”
“We work on it every single day in practice,” he added. “My teammates work hard. We have great chemistry, and our teamwork works really well on the field.”
McKee has primarily been a courtesy runner this season. He made it on base for the first time and recorded his first RBI.
“I was a little shocked,” McKee said about entering the game in the sixth. “As soon as he called on me, my mind was on bunting and scoring that run.”
Mills felt the young player would embrace the moment after watching his preparation during the season.
“We put him with the orange group today,” Mills said, “and he was able to run a bit early on. The situation arose and it’s what you do.”
Greenup County (15-9, 3-2 district seeding) switched the defensive formation and brought in a fifth infielder during McKee’s at-bat to slow down the Rams’ surging momentum.
Ben Taylor followed McKee’s hit with a bouncing single over the drawn-in infield to add to the advantage. The first five Raceland batters reached base to start the sixth and they all eventually scored.
“I should have put eight in the infield there,” Logan said. “We felt like we knew what they were going to do. They were going to make us pay for our stupid mistakes and they did. Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. Tonight, it didn’t work out.”
The game started as a pitcher’s duel between Holzapfel and Greenup County’s Carson Wireman. Each team managed just two hits through the first three innings. The Musketeers broke through with a tally in fourth and added another in the fifth and sixth frames.
Bradley Adkins lined a double into the gap in left center field to plate Greenup County’s first run. Brock Kitchen added an RBI single in the fifth and a Raceland error helped the Musketeers regain the lead after Cade Hunt posted a run in the sixth stanza.
Logan felt his team showed plenty of fight and grit, but they couldn’t overcome the series of events in the home half of the sixth inning.
“Everything that could have gone bad did go bad,” Logan said. “It was one of those times that you couldn’t stop the bleeding no matter what we did. It seemed like it bounced the other direction. We couldn’t field a bunt. Even up to that (point), we made so many base running mistakes. You can’t do that against Raceland. We battled and gave good effort.”
Raceland (17-4, 5-0) answered with two runs in the fifth frame to tie the contest. Clay Coldiron’s hard grounder up the middle took an opportunistic hop over the shortstop for a base hit to score Conner Hughes from second base.
The center fielder mishandled the ball, allowing Andrew Floyd the chance to sprint home.
Floyd and Coldiron added RBI base hits in the sixth inning.
“These guys have done a really good job,” Mills said. “This was kind of a reboot year in a lot of ways. We have a lot of kids in our locker room that have not been in the mix with us. Learning the tricks of the trade is huge for our program. We try to do that at all levels.”
Holzapfel pitched into the fifth inning but was not involved in the decision. Cam Pullin picked up the victory in relief. Floyd came on in the seventh and closed out the win.
Raceland will be the top seed in the 63rd District Tournament after its win on Monday. The Rams will face No. 4 seed Lewis County. Russell and Greenup County will meet in the other semifinal game later this month.
The Musketeers entertain Raceland tonight in Lloyd.
GREENUP CO. 000 111 0 — 3 7 4
RACELAND 000 027 X — 9 12 3
Wireman, Kitchen (6) and Bays; Holzapfel, Pullin (5), Floyd (7) and Lynd. W—Pullin. L—Wireman. 2B—Adkins (GC).
