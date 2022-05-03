LLOYD It was Déjà Vu Tuesday when Raceland and Greenup County squared off for their final 63rd District regular-season contest of 2022.
The only difference was the inning the outcome of the game was decided.
On Monday night, the Rams scored seven runs in the sixth inning to roll off a 9-3 win at home to clinch the top seed in the district tournament.
Tuesday night, disaster struck in the final stanza for the Musketeers as the Rams plated four runs on three Greenup County errors to snap a 2-2 tie and pull off a 6-2 victory.
“Not much has changed in 24 hours,” Greenup County assistant coach Steve Logan said. “Last night we had nine fly ball outs, four strikeouts and three base-running mistakes. Add that up and that’s 16 outs and they only had to work for five true outs. I thought we played a good six innings of baseball tonight, but we really, really struggled in the seventh as a team to get three outs.”
The seventh inning started with a routine ground out to first, but what followed was anything but routine for the Musketeers.
Rams catcher Eli Lynd reached on a throwing error and Ben Taylor bunted for a single to put runners at the corners. Conner Hughes followed with a bunt RBI single of his own for his third hit that put Raceland back in front 3-2.
However, after a groundout and a two-out walk, things came apart in a hurry for Greenup County. With the bases juiced, Colton Holman drew a hit-by-pitch that plated a run for a 4-2 lead. The next play resulted in a pair of Musketeer errors that plated two more for the Rams and a 6-2 lead.
Holman went 2 for 3 for the Rams and drove in three.
Of the Rams’ nine hits, four never left the infield. Greenup County pitcher Cohen Underwood held the Rams to six hits through six innings.
“They’ve got a really good club and we know that,” Raceland skipper Marty Mills said. “Underwood threw really well today and kept us off-balance and we didn’t square anything up. Hat’s off to those guys because they kept us at bay all day and that’s what you are supposed to do.”
Underwood offered nine or few pitches in four of his frames and retired the side in order in the second, fourth and sixth innings.
“You want action in three or four pitches and you want that at-bat over with and let’s move on,” Logan said. “It keeps the defense in it and their feet are moving and are expecting to make plays. Cohen did a very good job and was in control for much of that game. He had all three pitches that he was throwing for strikes.”
Raceland (18-4) dented the scoreboard early with a two-out RBI single to right from Holman for a 1-0 lead.
Greenup County threatened to respond in the home half of the first after the first two batters reached and Carson Wireman came to the plate. However, any crazy moment that put the Musketeers behind the eight-ball showed up as one of the game’s craziest plays that some may only see happen live once in a lifetime.
Wireman sent a sharp liner toward Andrew Floyd at second base, who snagged the ball before it touched the infield dirt and swiftly tossed to first for the double play. But the Greenup County runner at second base saw the runner who had been doubled off still coming toward second, thought the play was still alive and broke for third — only to be tagged out for an inning-ending triple play.
“I’m not sure I’ve been a part of one at the high school level,” Mills said. “What do you say? Boom! Boom! Tag! Pretty simple.”
Greenup County (15-10) took the lead in the second after an Underwood leadoff single provided a scoring opportunity off a Bradley Adkins RBI single to left that tied the game at 1-1. Two batters later, Greenup County cashed in on a Raceland fielding error for a 2-1 lead.
But the Rams turned to Kadin Shore in relief and got five innings of two-hit, shutout baseball from the freshman righty as the Musketeers struggled to find an answer the rest of the way.
“He’s done a real good job all year,” Mills said of Shore. “He comes in in tough situations and comes in cold sometimes, so he’s kind of used to that. We’d like to stretch him out, but right now we are happy with how we are using him and we are going to go from there.”
Connor Thacker and Shore combined to allow only four hits through seven innings while striking out four — three by Shore.
“The only different tonight was it was 24 hours from last night,” Logan said. “It was in the sixth last night and tonight it was in the seventh. Very frustrating, to say the least. But the good news is, we didn’t get anybody hurt.”
Raceland closes district seeding play with a 6-0 mark for the second straight season, but Mills was quick to toss that mark aside while recalling their shortcoming last year.
“We were 6-0 last year and lost the district championship,” Mills said. “That’s the way we look at it.”
RACELAND 101 000 4 — 6 9 2
GREENUP CO. 020 000 0 — 2 4 3
Thacker, Shore (3) and Lynd; Underwood and Boggs. W—Shore. L—Underwood.