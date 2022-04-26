RACELAND There was thunder and lightning in the air Monday night and none of it came from the sky when the Rams welcomed Lewis County in a 63rd District tilt.
Rams righty Jake Holtzapfel tossed a complete game two-hitter while striking out eight to lead his club to a 7-1 victory. Holtzapfel threw only 90 pitches while effectively controlling two of his three pitches throughout.
“In a perfect world, he’s around 80-85 (pitches),” Raceland skipper Marty Mills said. “We will take 90. That’s a great outing. I thought he had command of his change-up and his fastball. His curveball kind of came and went, but he did a good job of staying within himself and pounding the zone and kept them off-balance.”
Holtzapfel held the Lions without a hit until a two-out double in the third by Lewis County’s Braedyn McGlone found its way down in right.
“Another good at-bat and a game for a freshman,” Lewis County coach Sammy Holder said of McGlone. "He hasn’t started all year in right field and we plugged him in there and he comes up with a double. I was really proud of his at-bats. He went in there and fought and that’s what we asked. Having that in the nine-hole now going forward is a huge help for us. Hopefully he stays confident and keeps swinging a good bat.”
But Holtzapfel was simply too strong from the mound as he faced no more than four batters in an inning, threw fewer than eight pitches in two innings and flirted with an immaculate inning before giving up the double to McGlone.
“He’s worked really hard in the offseason and we wanted to be able to extend him,” Mills said. “Hopefully we will be able to do that a little later on, too.”
Holtzapfel struck out at least one batter in every inning except the second and fourth, and his final K of the night earned Raceland (14-4, 3-0) its third win in district play in as many outings.
With Holtzapfel representing the lightning from the mound for the Rams, Conner Hughes and Clay Coldiron were the thunder, both going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Hughes had three consecutive singles and scored the Rams' first run of the night in the first on an RBI by Coldiron.
A leadoff triple by Coldiron to open the fourth resulted in another Rams run on an RBI groundout by Colton Holman to the right side and a 6-1 lead.
“The old adage is, you’re always swinging to your average,” Mills said. “We’ve got all kinds of guys and it’s a different person every night it seems like, but those guys are there (every night). Everyone has their niche per se, and those guys find the barrel very well.”
Lewis County (6-11, 0-3) rode starter Kyran Ferguson for five innings, an element Holder has been looking for from the freshman all year.
“That’s what we’ve preaching to Kyran is you have to get later into ball games,” Holder said. “We can’t have two- to three-inning outings. He had all three pitches working tonight and battled his tail off.
"It’s just one of those things that we’re close, but we’re just not close enough. We have to compete for seven innings and beat and scratch to try and find a W.”
Ferguson scattered nine hits while allowing six runs—five earned and struck out two. He tip-toed out of danger in the first and second, but the dance steps ran out in the third.
Holman opened the frame with a single that nearly found Ferguson with a comebacker at the mound, then scored on an Eli Lynd sacrifice bunt that could have been a forceout at the plate had Ferguson gone home instead of first. However, the play resulted in consecutive singles from Ben Taylor and Hughes and a three-run frame.
Ferguson danced out of danger in the second after loading the bases with two outs by inducing a Coldiron flyout to center to end the inning.
“That’s a big spot for a freshman,” Holder said of Ferguson. “You’re in a district matchup with the bases loaded and he fights his way out of it. He was poised and made really good pitches and sometimes we didn’t have the defense behind him to get him out of it. But he battled his tail off and I thought we did as well for seven innings.”
The series shifts to Vanceburg tonight, with a chance for the Rams to take a stranglehold on the top seed in the district.
“We have to have another good first inning again tonight and command the zone,” Mills said. “We have to get people on base and do the same things that let us be us. That will be big if we can go there and have a good game there."
LEWIS CO.0010000— 122
RACELAND113101X— 7101
Ferguson, Prater (6) and Tackett; Holtzapfel and Lynd. W—Holtzapfel. L—Ferguson. 2B—McGlone (LC). 3B—Coldiron (R).