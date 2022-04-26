CANNONSBURG A rainbow formed over Addington Field on Monday night. A brief rain shower fell at the ballpark while the sun shined bright.
Boyd County found its pot of gold on the diamond after recording a doubleheader sweep over Fairview to earn the top seed in next month’s 64th District Tournament.
The Lions won the opener, 13-1, behind the strong arm of Alex Martin. The Eagles hung around in the nightcap before Boyd County pulled away for the 10-3 victory.
Lions coach Frank Conley said his team was aware of the stakes before they took the field. They stayed focused on the important task.
“They did a good job of that,” Conley said. “They knew what they had to do. We didn’t play great, but we were good. We played hard, gritty and tough. I will take that all day.”
Conley handed the ball to eighth-grader Cayden Butler to seal the top spot in Game 2. The hurler struck out the side twice on his way to 10 punchouts in five innings of work.
“(The performance) didn’t surprise me,” Conley said. “He’s been pretty much the same all year long. He’s got a lot of poise and composure for a kid that young. You can’t tell whether it’s 10-0 us or 10-0 them because he just goes about his business. He throws three pitches for strikes.”
Fairview coach Cody Sammons sent another younger pitcher to the hill in the second game. Tanner Reihs helped the Eagles rebound from an error-plagued opening matchup with his steady play.
Fairview stayed close through five innings before the Lions’ sticks produced five runs over the last two frames.
“Our Game 2 was a lot better than Game 1,” Sammons said. “I thought we competed hard. Tanner is a freshman and I thought he threw a great game. We fielded the ball OK. There were still a few errors out there, but that’s something we can clean up.”
“We pitched Tanner against Raceland (earlier this season),” he added. “He threw well against them, too. They are two of the top dogs in the region. We are proud of the way he’s working. He’s still a long journey away, but we like what we see from him.”
Boyd County (14-8, 4-0 district seeding) scored in all 10 innings they came to the plate on Monday.
Brad Newsome led off the home half of the first with a triple and scored on Jake Biggs’s RBI double. Newsome replicated the feat in the next stanza. He motored around the bases to knock in a run in the second inning.
Newsome is slowing returning to form after suffering an injury during the basketball slate that hindered the start to his baseball season. The senior had four combined hits, three for extra bases. After his second trip to third base, Conley decided to end his night a few innings early.
“It took him a while to get over the injury,” Conley said. “Once he did, we put him in the (leadoff) spot. He does a good job there. We still try to rest him when we can. When we get a lead that we are comfortable with, we try and get him out.”
“When he got to third base that last time, he said he was starting to feel it a little bit,” he continued. “We hope he gets hot. It’s the right time for him to get hot.”
Luke Preston was 2 for 4 and scored three times. He touched home plate on a wild pitch to post a run in the third.
Martin and Jacob Vanover added RBI singles in the fifth and Preston culminated Boyd County’s big night with a two-run long ball in the sixth inning.
Cam Harper got Fairview (13-6, 1-2) on the board with a run-scoring hit in the fourth frame. Jacob Claar supplied an RBI double.
Cody Caldwell closed out the night with an inside-the-park home run in the seventh.
Boyd Co. 13
Fairview 1
Five Fairview errors allowed Boyd County to score three second inning runs without a hit in Game 1.
The Lions loaded the bases with no one out. The Eagles unfortunately made a myriad of miscues to aid their opponent and allowed them to grab an early advantage.
Boyd County already had a 1-0 lead heading into the frame on Gunnar Gerahart’s RBI double in the first inning.
The Lions belted out the hits in the next stanza, collecting six and scoring five runs. Townes Young laid down a bunt to bring a run across on the squeeze play. Newsome brought home two more with a single. Biggs and Preston each posted an RBI with a base hit.
Boyd County posted three tallies in the fourth. The Lions walked home a run and dented the scoreboard again on Newsome’s two-run double. Newsome had four RBIs in Game 1.
Biggs scored three times. Brogan Jones recorded a two-bagger. Young knocked in two runs on a hit and two bases on balls.
Courtesy runner Xavien Kouns scored the Eagles’ only run on a Lions error.
“We had a bunch of errors in the first game that hurt us really bad,” Sammons said. “I don’t think the score reflected on our game entirely. They handed it to us. We came back in the second game, and I thought we played a decent game. I like playing these games so we can see what we are made of against these teams.”
FAIRVIEW 000 101 1 — 3 7 3
BOYD CO. 211 132 X — 10 9 0
Reihs and C. Harper; Butler, Hale (6) and Grey. W—Butler. L—Reihs. 2B—Claar (F), Biggs (BC), Preston (BC). 3B—Newsome 2 (BC). HR—Caldwell (F), Preston (BC).
Johnson, Bradley (2) and J. Harper (4) and C. Harper; Martin, Hale (5) and Young. W—Martin. L—Johnson. 2B—Gerahart (BC), Preston (BC), Jones (BC), Newsome (BC).
