ASHLAND Greenup County finished what it started in the seventh inning.
The Musketeers tallied six runs in the top of the first on Wednesday night but were largely stymied by Ashland pitching over the next five frames.
Then Greenup County burst free for four more runs in the top of the seventh to secure a 13-5 victory at Alumni Field.
Musketeers coach Greg Logan didn't have many good things to say about Greenup County's pitching, but he did see a strong offensive outing, with the Musketeers racking up 13 runs on 15 hits.
A couple of instances of rare tactical decisions indicated Logan's pleasure with the direction of Greenup County's bats.
"I think Seth Boyle 10 years ago was the last guy I gave a 3-0 green light to," Logan said, "and I gave a green light to Gomez (Brock Kitchen) tonight, and I gave one to Carson (Wireman). ... When people start getting that and start feeling good about it, (that's progress).
"I think there's more in the tank. I think we can get better. It's good that we're at this point, I feel."
Greenup County (15-8) got at least one hit from every spot in the batting order, led by three base knocks from Matthew Boggs. Wireman, Kitchen, Hunter Clevenger and Elijah Hankins added two hits apiece.
Clevenger drove in four runs and Dakota Tuel added two RBIs.
Already up 9-4, the Musketeers put it away in the seventh inning. Bradley Adkins doubled home a run and Clevenger singled in two more before scoring from third base on a wild pitch.
"We had a great start. Tremendous," Logan said. "Any time you can come out and hit the baseball the way that we did, that helped us tremendously. And then we kindly went in a lull there for three, four innings. But we came back and continued hitting it, continued putting pressure on."
Ashland (6-13) fell down six runs before it batted, but interim coach Derek Runyon credited the Tomcats' effort to keep from being routed immediately.
"I liked how we put a lot of zeroes on the board after that (first inning) from the mound," Runyon said. "(Starting pitcher) Ryan Brown battled. Loved how he competed the rest of the way, and a break or two here and there, and it looks a little different. Just gotta come up with some clutch hits and can't make mistakes in the field or on the base paths."
Ricky Padron had two hits to pace the Tomcats offense.
Greenup County hung a six-spot in the top of the first inning. Kitchen and Logan Bays supplied run-scoring hits, Clevenger chipped in a two-run double and Cade Hunt and Boggs added RBI singles.
But the Musketeers couldn't capitalize on the momentum and Ashland came back with three in the bottom of the third. The Tomcats did it with only one hit. Brown and Sawyer Edens each scored from third on wild pitches and Padron earned an RBI with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
Greenup County got those back, though, in the top of the fifth. Tuel ripped a two-run double and was awarded home when the throw trying to get him at third carried out of play.
Brown singled home a run in the sixth to get Ashland back within five runs before Greenup County got going in the seventh.
The Musketeers used five pitchers, which Logan couldn't remember having done in a victory or a competitive game for that matter — and in Greenup County's third game in three days, at that.
The Musketeers issued six walks and hit three batters, leading Logan to state with a wry grin that “our pitching wasn't very good tonight.”
“It looked like something Feb. 15, you roll the balls out there and try to find the plate and throw strikes,” he continued.
Memories of the Tomcats' rally from four runs down after one inning to top the Musketeers 9-8 in last year's 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals also fueled how Greenup County managed its pitching Wednesday, Logan said.
"I remember a lead last year that we had up here against Ashland, and then we end up (losing), so I wasn't gonna tarry long," Logan said. "No matter if it took the whole staff tonight, I was gonna try to find somebody that threw strikes."
Tuel did that, Logan said, before turning his ankle, and Kitchen did to shut it down.
For Ashland, the goal is to “win the week,” Runyon said.
“I love how everybody in this dugout competed tonight,” he said. “Whatever their role was, whatever they were asked to do, they went up and battled, and that’s what we're looking for. I believe we’ve seen the corner turn on that, and now it's just a matter of getting that one big hit. I think we're one or two big hits away from turning things around pretty quickly.”
GREENUP CO. 600 030 4 — 13 15 2
ASHLAND 003 001 1 — 5 8 4
Carroll, Gibson (3), Tuel (3), Adkins (5), Kitchen (6) and Bays, Boggs (5); Brown, Brammer (5), Padron (7) and Marushi. W — Carroll. L — Brown. 2B — Kitchen (GC), Clevenger (GC), Tuel (GC), Adkins (GC).
