LLOYD It didn’t take Greenup County long to bounce back from its loss at Russell.
Less than 24 hours after their 4-2 loss, the Musketeers bested the Red Devils 11-1 at home in five innings on Tuesday.
“I’m very happy and satisfied with the way they responded back, for sure,” Greenup County coach Greg Logan said. “We knew we were in for a grind yesterday and we have to be our best.”
The Musketeers avenged the loss thanks to a strong pitching performance from sophomore Cohen Underwood and a set of hot bats that hung six doubles against the Red Devils.
“We didn’t make plays behind our pitcher,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “I thought he pitched well enough. Greenup put some good swings on balls, but we didn’t make enough plays.”
Underwood fanned three of five batters in the top of the first, though the Musketeers did give up an RBI single as well.
At the plate, Greenup County heated up with a pair of back-to-back RBI doubles from seniors Brock Kitchen and Logan Bays.
Following an error that brought a run home, Underwood hit an RBI double of his own to put the Musketeers up 4-1 after one inning.
Greenup County put up another two in the second frame, thanks to a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly from Kitchen.
Underwood kept stifling the Red Devils’ offense from the mound, recording two more strikeouts in the third inning with Russell again failing to score.
In the bottom of the third, junior Hunter Clevenger recorded the Musketeers’ fourth RBI double of the night.
“The main thing that we like is Clevenger and Bays are starting to hit the baseball,” Logan said. “We have to have those guys. Jonah Gibson got some good hits tonight as well and that’s what it’s about.”
A sacrifice fly from freshman Elijah Hankins brought Greenup County to an 8-1 lead after three.
After going three up and three down to start the fourth frame, Russell made a change at the mound in the bottom of the inning, bringing in junior Clark Looney for senior Trent Tice.
“Our offense hasn’t been clicking yesterday and today the way it has been all year,” Rice said. “We didn’t show it these last couple of games, but we still got the split, so I’m glad for that and I’m excited about where this team’s at.”
The pitching change seemed to put a stop to the bleeding, as Greenup County recorded its first scoreless inning of the night in the fourth.
That didn’t last.
After another 1-2-3 inning where Underwood recorded his eighth strikeout of the game, Greenup County went to work again at-bat.
“I thought Cohen played really well,” Logan said. “He was in pretty good command of the game.”
The Musketeers got their sixth double of the game, again by Clevenger, and scored another couple of runs to make it a 10-1 game.
After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Looney hit senior Cam Carroll for an abrupt hit-by-pitch mercy-rule finish.
RUSSELL 100 00 — 1 4 3
GREENUP CO. 422 03 — 11 11 0
Tice, Looney (4) and Brinkman; Underwood and Bays. W — Underwood. L — Tice. 2B — Kitchen (GC), Bays 2 (GC), Underwood (GC),Totten (R), Clevenger 2 (GC).