RACELAND It was like watching a chess match between two veteran players when Raceland entertained Lawrence County Monday night to open the final week of the regular season.
Lawrence County coach Travis Feltner and Raceland skipper Marty Mills countered each other until the Rams erased a three-run deficit in the seventh to force extra innings. But it was the Bulldogs who came through in the ninth by matching their run total of the previous eight innings with five runs in the frame to escape with a 10-5 victory over the Rams.
“Raceland is a well-coached team and even up three in the seventh, we weren’t comfortable,” Feltner said.
Rightfully so as the Rams opened the home seventh with a Conner Hughes single, followed by a Clay Coldiron double to deep center, a Colton Holman sacrifice fly and an RBI single to left by Jake Holtzapfel through the drawn-in infield to knot the game at 5-5.
But it was the missed opportunities that both teams had to battle through, none bigger than the Rams in the seventh and eighth innings.
With Holtzapfel at second and only one out, the Bulldogs' Blue Fletcher fanned his next two batters to halt the rally at three to force extra innings. He struck again in the eighth by leaving the winning runner at second after fanning Hughes and retiring Coldiron on a deep fly to center
“We had two opportunities to win the ball game in the seventh and the eighth and we just couldn’t get that hit when we needed it with two outs,” Mills said. “Hat's off to those guys and hat's off to our guys. I thought our guys kept coming back and they are getting pretty good about flushing things and moving on to the next play.”
Feltner admitted bringing Lawrence County's starting catcher to the mound was not the ideal plan, but it was best for the situation his team faced.
“We didn’t want to make the change, but Blue is a guy we can count on to come in and throw strikes,” Feltner said. “Jake (Derifield) gives up a leadoff single in the seventh and then walks a guy. That’s been our Achilles (heel) all year. Same thing in the ninth -- (Raceland) give us a couple freebies and we were able to open some things up.”
Fletcher gave up a pair of walks but fanned four of the five Raceland strikeout victims in the contest.
“Blue doesn’t have great stuff and I’m not putting him down at all, but the best part of Blue is his heart and his competitive edge,” Feltner said. “He’s not afraid to make those pitches and he was able to execute and get a big out for us.”
One stat that jumped off the stat sheet was runners left on base. Both teams stranded 11 runners.
“We both left a village on base tonight,” Feltner said. “I’m glad to get out of here with a win and (Mills) is going to be saying ‘Gosh dang, boys, one or two hits there.’ Same thing on our end. One or two hits when we are up two, we could’ve opened that thing up. Their guys made plays when they needed to and I think we did, too. We are glad to come up on the last week of the regular season with a win against a good ball club.”
Lawrence County used a pair of walks to open the final stanza, then turned to some small ball to plate a pair of runs. But the biggest swing of the inning came from Bryce Blevins, who smashed a two-RBI single to left for a five-run cushion.
“We had some guys execute and we had some guys get a big hit,” Feltner said. “Bryce Blevins had a big hit. There’s a big difference between three and five (runs) and that proved in the seventh.”
Blevins was one of four Bulldogs to have a pair of hits. The others were Will Lafferty, Mason Preston and Brayden Maynard. And all doubled, too.
“We can chess match all we want, but kids will execute,” Mills said. “That’s the thing about discipline. You have to execute what you have to execute when you need to execute it. I thought they did there toward the end. It was an ugly ball game to say the least, but I thought both teams kept fighting.”
Raceland tallied four errors. A two-out miscue in the sixth allowed Lawrence County to plate two runs to a 3-2 lead at the time.
Lawrence County closed out its frequent trips up U.S. 23 into its former region with three games remaining against Prestonsburg and Paintsville before entering the 58th District Tournament.
“It’s easy for us to come back up this way,” Feltner said. “We’ve played them all but Boyd County and Russell. ... We know we are going to get challenged and exposed on some weaknesses, and that’s why we do it. The trip is easy and it just makes sense.”
LAWRENCE CO. 020 102 005 — 10 11 3
RACELAND 100 100 300 — 5 7 4
E. Fletcher, Derifield (4), B. Fletcher (7) and B. Fletcher and Preston (7); Floyd, Pullin (4), Shore (6) and Lynd. W—B. Fletcher. L—Shore. 2B—Lafferty (LC), Maynard (LC), Preston (LC), Coldiron (R).