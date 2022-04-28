GRAYSON You will not find Lawrence County’s baseball statistics on the KHSAA website.
“I don’t like our guys knowing their stats,” Bulldogs coach Travis Feltner said. “I don’t want them worried about it; I don’t want them consumed with it.”
There was no hiding what Lawrence County did to East Carter Thursday – a 9-0 win.
“Our kids put a lot of work in,” Feltner said. “Things have been up and down for the last, probably, three weeks.”
Before Thursday, Lawrence County dropped two of its last three, a win over Christian Academy of Louisville and losses to Paducah Tilghman and Ashland. It was a different story Thursday: 13 hits for the game, including run-scoring doubles by Blue Fletcher, Abner Collinsworth and Bryce Blevins.
There were other reasons the Bulldogs improved to 15-7. Luke Patton struck out seven over six innings, and the top of the batting order – Fletcher, Will Lafferty and Blevins – were a combined 6 of 9 with five runs scored.
“Blue has hit anywhere from one to three,” Feltner said. “I’m going to say 75% of the season he’s been our leadoff guy.”
Lawrence County opened with a four-spot off the Raiders’ Caden Hicks that featured hits of multiple distances.
Fletcher singled to center field. He scored on Patton’s single three batters later.
Lafferty and Blevins came home on a Collinsworth double to center, and Blevins scored on Jake Derifield’s grounder.
“It’s like a boxer who lands a first-round punch,” East Carter coach Jeremiah Shearer said. “They landed the first-round punch, we didn’t punch back, and they kind of sealed the deal.”
Patton mostly overpowered East Carter (16-3) over the first three innings – five strikeouts and just one hit, Blake Hall’s triple, in the second.
The Bulldogs caused East Carter some double trouble in the fourth. Blue Fletcher’s double sent home Brayden Maynard and Nick Collinsworth, and Blevins’ two-bagger scored Fletcher and Lafferty.
East Carter’s Ty Scott doubled to start the bottom of the fourth and went to third on a passed ball. He stayed there because Austin Hutchinson flew out to center and Patton struck out Hall and Harley Bowen.
The bottom of the fifth was East Carter’s best scoring chance – bases loaded, two out. It fizzled because Patton struck out Andrew Tomolonis.
“I thought my fastball was working pretty well,” said Patton, who’s headed for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. “I was getting ahead with it. … My changeup was working pretty well to lefties; it kept them off-balance a lot.”
Lawrence County finished the scoring in the sixth. Blevins came home on Eli Fletcher’s sacrifice fly.
“If you don’t score, it doesn’t matter if (New York Mets starter) Max Scherzer’s pitching,” Shearer said. “You’re not gonna win.”
LAWRENCE CO. 400 401 0 – 9 13 1
E. CARTER 000 000 0 – 0 4 3
Patton, E. Fletcher (7) and B. Fletcher; Hicks, Fuller (4) and Terry. W — Patton. L — Hicks. 3B — Hall (EC). 2B — A. Collinsworth (LC), Blevins (LC), B. Fletcher (LC), Ty Scott (EC).