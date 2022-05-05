WESTWOOD Ashland’s Ryan Brown had a night to remember on the mound and at the plate as he led the Tomcats to a 10-3 district win over Fairview on Thursday night.
Brown threw five innings for the win and drove in five runs, highlighted by a two-out double in the second inning that plated three runs to give Ashland a commanding 7-0 lead.
“Ryan was very clutch for us. The double was huge to give us the a big cushion early in the game,” Ashland interim coach Derek Runyon said. “We left a lot of runners on base, but our patience at the plate was key to the victory. On the mound, he was all over the strike zone and challenged hitters to allow our defense to make plays behind him. We got some clutch defensive plays from Neshawn (Peppers) and Jayse (Mays) to keep Fairview from some potential big innings.”
The theme of the night for Fairview was the inability to locate the strike zone consistently. Ashland drew 11 walks and had three hitters hit by a pitch in the contest.
The Tomcats’ first inning began with three walks to load the bases. Brown’s single drove in two runs and Sawyer Edens’s single made the score 3-0.
In the Tomcats second, Eagles starter Tanner Johnson was called for a balk and Brown smashed a bases-clearing double to push the lead 7-0 after two innings.
Ashland used two more walks to tally two runs in the fifth. A Peppers sacrifice fly made it 8-0 and a two-out single by catcher Brady Marushi extended the Tomcats lead to 9-0.
The Eagles finally got to Brown in the bottom of the fifth. Jaxon Manning, Bradly Adkins and Johnson all singled with Johnson’s hit providing two runs for the home team. Jeremy Harper singled in Johnson to make the score 9-3.
The Tomcats ended the scoring in the final frame. A walk to LaBryant Strader, who moved to second on an errant pickoff throw, was followed by Marushi’s second RBI single.
Ashland reliever Ian Justice pitched the final two innings to earn the save for the Tomcats. He overcame two Tomcats errors to keep the Eagles scoreless in their final two at-bats.
Nine of the free passes issued to Ashland ended up scoring. This did not go unnoticed by Eagles coach Cody Sammons.
“You have to throw strikes to win games,” Sammons said. “We gave way too many free bases. I thought we hit the ball well but left too many men on base. I was pleased with the five innings Bradly Adkins gave us in relief. We just didn’t do enough little things right to be able to win the game.”
Brown and Marushi’s two hits each led the way for the Tomcats, who improved to 8-15.
The Eagles (15-9) got two hits apiece from Manning and Johnson.
The two teams will face off again next week and then will most likely play in the first round of the 64th District Tournament.
Both coaches will get good looks at their opponent before the elimination matchup.
“I think we play them three times in 15 days. We will both get familiar with each other. We are five minutes from each other, the kids all know each other so it will be a fun matchup for both teams,” Sammons said.
Runyon knows Fairview will bring their best effort.
“We fully expect to see Manning (pitch) in the district,” he said. “The thing I love about our team is we have a Ryan Adkins, a Ryan Brown and a good defense behind them. Whoever we tag to be the starter, we have full confidence we can win that game.”
ASHLAND 340 020 1 — 10 8 2
FAIRVIEW 000 030 0 — 3 7 2
Brown, Justice (6) and Marushi; Johnson, Adkins (2), Bradley (7) and C. Harper. W — Brown. L — Johnson. 2B — Heineman (A), Brown (A), Manning (F), C. Harper (F).