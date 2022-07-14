LA GRANGE Fleming County 10U, Russell-Flatwoods 11U and Ashland 12U will represent District 6 in the Little League state baseball tournament this weekend and early next week at the North Oldham Little League complex at Walsh Park.
Paintsville’s 10U All-Stars will represent District 7.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s schedules are full of pool play games. Each of the eight teams in the three divisions is guaranteed three games.
The semifinals are set for Tuesday, July 19. The three championship contests are slated for Wednesday.
The pool play matchups are determined.
In the 10s, Fleming County will take on District 4 champion Hazard-Perry on Saturday morning at 6 p.m. It will face Shelby County (District 2 runner-up) on Sunday at 6. Fleming will square off against North Oldham (District 2) at 6 on Monday.
Paintsville’s opponents are the following: Adair County (District 5), Saturday at 10 a.m.; Warren County South (District 1), Sunday at 10; and Lexington Eastern (District 3), Monday at 1.
Russell-Flatwoods 11U All-Stars are scheduled to encounter Corbin (D-4) on Saturday at 10, Lexington Eastern (D-3) on Sunday at 10, and North Oldham (D-2) on Monday at 1.
Ashland’s 12s will open play against Valley Sports (D-2 runner-up) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. It will meet North Laurel (D-4) on Sunday at 6 and Prestonsburg (D-7) on Monday at 3:30 p.m.