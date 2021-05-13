RUSSELL Tom Barrick has resigned as Russell’s boys basketball coach after two seasons in that position.
“It was an exciting two seasons in Flatwoods,” Barrick said Thursday. “We have some exciting kids in the program right now. So I look forward to following them over the next couple years.”
Barrick, 58, has coached five programs in Kentucky and Ohio to 505 wins over 33 seasons. Under his stead, the Red Devils went 12-8 this past winter to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2012-13. In 2019-20, Russell went to the 16th Region Tournament for the first time in three years.
Russell was 24-24 in two seasons under Barrick, who is in the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“We thank him for his time guiding the Russell basketball team,” outgoing Red Devils athletic director Joe Bryan said.
Wheelersburg made three OHSAA Division III Final Four appearances with Barrick in command, including a state runner-up finish in 1995.
Barrick was elected president of the National High School Basketball Coaches Association in July. He was the first Kentucky coach to be elected to that position.
Barrick’s replacement will be Russell’s fifth boys basketball coach in a span of eight seasons.
Every team in the 63rd District will have a coach in his first or second season in that role next season. Lewis County’s Scott Tackett and Greenup County’s Steve Barker coached their first seasons in Vanceburg and Lloyd, respectively, this past year. Raceland veteran Bob Trimble retired after the season. Bryan replaced him.