Jerry Gregory, 68, of Ashland Ky, died Monday May 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Ironton, Ohio. Services for Jerry will be conducted Friday, May 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Lazear Funeral Home in Ashland by Minister Jacob Day. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m. A private c…