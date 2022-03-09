Steve Barker, in his estimation, did what he came all the way across the state of Kentucky to do.
Now, the Greenup County boys basketball coach who resigned this week said, it’s time to move on.
“I’m leaving the program way better than what it was when I got it,” Barker said Tuesday. “That’s why I took the job. I knew nothing, absolutely nothing, about Region 16 (upon being hired), but I think you can ask people that are basketball people, and they will tell you that they had to prepare when they played us.
“I feel like it’s headed in the right direction and I worked extremely hard for this year and a half — and I say ‘year and a half’ because we couldn’t start until January last year.”
The Musketeers went 10-17 this winter. That doubled their victory total from 2021, with the same loss total. Greenup County also climbed to No. 2 this year in 63rd District Tournament seeding, going from 0-6 in district seeding games in his first season to 3-3 this campaign.
Barker worked through a coaching suspension this season, missing six games. He declined to discuss its cause on the record, and Greenup County principal Jason Smith said he couldn’t comment legally on personnel matters. But Barker did get back in time to complete the year, which he found meaningful.
“By allowing me to come back and coach,” he said, “obviously, they didn’t find anything.”
Added Smith: “I will say that coach Barker is a good man and we do wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Barker came to Lloyd in the spring of 2020 — near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — to take over a team with next to no returning varsity experience, decimated by graduation and transfer after a well-documented tumultuous end to the 2019-20 season for the Musketeers that was punctuated by coach Robert Amis’s resignation.
“You add that with the COVID year that we had last year, and we were thankful that we won five games,” Barker said. “We were on again, off again, on again, off again. ... Just because of all those COVID rules, we just didn’t get any consistency at all as far as even knowing when we could practice. So for those guys to gain just a very little bit of experience (helped).”
Barker pointed to the Musketeers’ 51-42 win at South Point on Dec. 18, one night after a 44-34 district seeding win at Raceland, as a sign of what the program was headed toward in his second season. The Pointers spent time in the Ohio Associated Press state rankings this year.
“That was a huge, huge (win),” Barker said. “I think they looked in the mirror at themselves and thought a little higher of the quality of play that we were capable of playing.”
Barker, who had coached at Apollo in Owensboro before resigning that job and taking over at Greenup County, “didn’t know a soul when I got here,” he said. He set about building relationships with his fellow coaches in the 63rd District and the 16th Region, specifically mentioning Elliott County’s Greg Adkins, Russell’s Derek Cooksey, Raceland’s Joe Bryan and Lewis County’s Scott Tackett.
“I really appreciated those guys reaching out and kinda giving me the pros and the cons of teams in this area when it came to scheduling and scouting reports,” Barker said. “They were always willing to help.”
Barker received a nice reaction, he said, once the news broke on Tuesday.
“I have been flooded by phone calls and texts today from people all over the state that are friends of mine that are just looking out for me,” he said. “That really means a lot to me.”
Barker thanked the Musketeers’ seniors that completed their eligibility during his tenure and credited their work ethic, “and again, with not a lot of experience.”
Barker will continue to teach at Greenup County for now, he said, and is on the lookout for another coaching position.
“I’m competitive, and I expect a high level of play,” he said, “and I feel like that’s why I’ve been coaching for 37 years.”
Barker’s old job continues to have one of the highest rates of turnover in northeastern Kentucky. His replacement will be the Musketeers’ 11th coach in a span of 17 seasons.
Smith said Greenup County will begin its hiring process immediately.
“Greenup County athletics would like to thank coach Barker for his leadership of our boys basketball program the last two seasons,” Musketeers athletic director Matt Thompson said. “His hard work and dedication is much appreciated and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
