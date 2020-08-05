Russell boys basketball coach Tom Barrick became the new president of the National High School Basketball Coaches Association last week. He is the first Kentucky coach to be elected to that position.
Barrick served as president of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association and started working with the NHSBCA in 2011. He represented the state on the executive committee three years later and was inducted to the NHSBCA Court of Honor in 2017.
“The organization is basically the leaders of state coaching associations from around the country,” Barrick said of the NHSBCA. “We want to be a voice for high school basketball coaches. It’s our motto. That is our mission.”
“We network to find different things going on around the country,” he added. “We get input and address issues that are going on in Texas that may also be going on in Ohio and Kentucky.”
The NHSBCA is working with state organizations during the ongoing health crisis with the season just months away.
“We talk to executive directors from different states about what they are doing about the pandemic,” Barrick said. “We are discussing what safety measures their state organizations are going through. We are trying to come up with ways to better serve high school basketball.”
Barrick coached in Ohio for more than three decades and tallied 481 wins. He led three teams to the OHSAA Final Four and guided Wheelersburg to a state runner-up finish in 1995.
Barrick’s involvement with the OHSBCA began in 1998. He served as District 14 Director for nine years and was elected to the executive committee before taking the role of president from 2010 to 2013. Barrick was inducted into the OHSBCA Hall of Fame in 2015.
The experienced coach has remained dedicated to his profession and his leadership roles on the state and national level. After he arrived at Russell last year, he remained the executive director for Ohio until the Buckeye State found a suitable replacement.
“I am fortunate to have a lot of good people around me,” Barrick said. “It has been a fraternity of coaches and scholastic high school basketball. High school sports, as we are finding out, is very important to our community, to our parents and to our players. It’s been a great career and a wonderful passion of mine.”
Barrick guided Russell back to the 16th Region Tournament for the first time in three seasons in his first year at the helm of the Red Devils.
“Congratulations to coach Barrick on another impressive career accomplishment,” Russell athletic director Joe Bryan said. “His Hall of Fame resume speaks for itself and we are thrilled to have him as our basketball coach.”
According to its website, the NHSBCA is an organization that unites high school basketball coaches. It is an alliance among State Basketball Coaches Associations that represents over 75,000 coaches nationwide. Barrick moves into his new role after finishing a two-term stint as vice-president of the organization.
Barrick is a 1980 graduate of River View High School in Warsaw, Ohio. He graduated from Rio Grande College in 1985 and received his master’s degree from Ohio University in 2001. Barrick has been married for 34 years to Kim (Benedict) Barrick. He has two adult daughters, Kayla Barrick Dawson of Richmond, and Logan Barrick of Louisville.
