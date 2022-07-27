RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. With the 466th pick in the 2013 Major League Baseball draft, the Washington Nationals selected Isaac Ballou, a slick-fielding, rangy center fielder from Marshall University.
After taxes, Ballou pocketed $637 from his signing bonus.
“It’s cool to be drafted, but also know, it isn’t a pay day,” Ballou remembered with a laugh.
The money went to new bats, batting gloves and cleats, but it only stretched so far.
“I hit up our equipment manager at Marshall, Zac Littleton,” Ballou said. “Within a few days he had sent me cleats and batting gloves. If you look at pictures of me at (Single-A) Auburn, I had on Nike, black shoes and black gloves – that was Marshall University.”
For most, Minor League Baseball is a place of big dreams and small checks. Five years after Ballou’s final professional at-bat, he is still paying off the credit card debt he accrued supporting himself through four years in the Nationals’ minor league system.
“There was no negotiating my contract,” Ballou said. “If Low-A was $1,200 a month before clubhouse dues, gas and food, that’s what I was getting paid.”
Ballou described the experience as “purgatory.” Not terrible, but “not the spot you want to be in.”
The games were the uncomplicated part.
“The (long) bus rides and playing are the easiest part of the whole thing,” Ballou said. “In the offseason, sometimes you are working two jobs to make ends meet. Where is your food coming from? It’s tough: we didn’t have housing.”
During his rookie year, Ballou and two teammates bunked together in a renovated office building.
“It was like, welcome to pro ball; we didn’t have any place to stay,” Ballou remembered. “We paid for a couch and a TV that didn’t work. We had no fridge, but we had an oven.”
On the field, Ballou played his way to Triple-A Syracuse and spent spring training of 2016 with the big league club.
Vividly, he recalled a double he poked down the right-field line against the Miami Marlins.
“I was thinking, ‘I hope I don’t get tossed out at second by Ichiro; he has a cannon,’” he said with a laugh.
“Life as a Minor League Baseball player doesn’t allow you to appreciate what you do until you are done,” Ballou added. “You don’t ever get a chance to be like ‘Hey, I am a pro baseball player,’ because you have so much going on.”
The end came for Ballou in 2017, after he failed a drug test for marijuana.
“I smoked in the offseason,” Ballou said. “I was so nervous (before the random drug test) I puked in the parking lot.”
Midway through the 2017 season, the Nationals released Ballou – 27 at the time.
“I am a big heart guy,” Ballou said. “I was so torn up about (my release), my heart wasn’t in baseball anymore.”
What followed was a series of jobs at call centers and a car rental company.
“I had to figure my life out,” Ballou said. “I went through a depression.”
As jaded towards baseball as Ballou was, he learned quickly he didn’t want to work a traditional 9-to-5.
“I hated baseball when I was done with it,” Ballou said. “I like helping out people. I didn’t have a job and I wasn’t going to not work. I figured, ‘Hey, I think I’d be pretty good at coaching.’”
Out of necessity, Ballou, now living in Rancho Cucamonga, California, began giving individual hitting lessons to high school and college players, virtually. That blossomed into the creation of the SoCal Monarchs in 2020 – a collection of travel ball teams, featuring 13, 14 and 15U programs, made up of 24 kids from the surrounding area.
“This is definitely for kids who might not know what they are doing on a baseball field,” Ballou said. “If you need help developing your kids, guarantee you are going to learn some stuff and have fun doing it.”
Ballou’s approach to the kids is very much rooted in his own experiences as a player.
“I am adamant there is no yelling,” Ballou said. “I am a loud guy; if you hear me yelling, it’s because I am excited. It’s how I wish I was handled as a player. Or, how I was overlooked, is what I am trying to do for these kids.
“Baseball is hard and that’s OK. In my mind, in baseball, if you don’t have consistent success, it’s not a talent issue, it’s a knowledge issue.”
According to Ballou, working with kids has reignited his passion for the game.
In March, he took on another job, this one through the Major League Baseball RBI program at the youth academy in Compton, California.
“The majority of my time I spend with the collegiate team – the Academy Barons,” Ballou said. “They were 8-22 last year. I was brought in to right that. They didn’t have cameras or weight room access (last year); I thought that was ridiculous. I set up cameras, I run the weight room, go over hitting, social media, order food; you name it, I am probably touching it in some fashion.”
For Ballou, the end goal of these “16-hour days” is getting back into Minor League Baseball, but in an off-the-field role.
“I would love to be a minor league director,” Ballou said. “As close to a general manager as possible. I really do believe baseball needs good people. I am not a perfect person, but I am an empathetic (person).”