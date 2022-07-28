Jermaine Ballard discovered Fairview's opening for a girls basketball coach on a job listings website.
It piqued the interest of the Montgomery, Alabama native, who was an assistant coach at Brookstone in Columbus, Georgia. So Ballard did his homework.
And he liked what he found.
"Once I researched the program, the passion the school has for their students made me fall in love with the program," Ballard said.
So Ballard accepted the job earlier this month. He will start in his new position on Monday, according to a release from Fairview.
Ballard's coaching experience includes helping lead a team in the National Association of Christian Athletes Elite Eight, according to the release. As a player at Freedom Life Christian in Montgomery, Alabama, he was the youngest player with a triple-double in his school’s history, the Central Alabama Christian Conference Player of the Year, and part of a back-to-back state championship team, the release said.
Ballard went on to play collegiately at Auburn University at Montgomery, he said.
Ballard is inheriting an Eagles program that doubled its win total last season under departed coach Mo Mullins, from going 5-19 in 2021 to 10-19 last year. And Fairview could return up to 88% of its total scoring this year, losing only Grace Worthington and Grace Newman to graduation from last winter's club.
Ballard's Eagles will try to turn defense and rebounding into transition offense, he said.
"I’m a defensive-minded coach," Ballard said, "so we will try to push the tempo and run off of turnovers and long rebounds we will get by making teams take tough shots."
Ballard also has a plan in place to continue building up Fairview's program outside the lines. And he hopes to see George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium, consistently one of the top home-court advantages in northeastern Kentucky, rocking when the Eagles girls play.
"I think the first part of building a program off the floor starts with the parents," he said. "I want to make sure each and every parent is bought in. My plan is to build a program of love. I want the girls to see just as many people there for their games as they are for the boys games."
Ballard, 33, is engaged. He has a 7-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old boy. He holds a master's degree in sports management: coaching and athletic administration.
Attempts to reach Fairview superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith for comment were unsuccessful before deadline.
Fairview is hosting a meet-and-greet with light refreshments with Ballard on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, according to the release.
(606) 326-2658 |