SUMMIT The parking lots were nearly full 30 minutes before tip-off at Boyd County Middle School as a near capacity crowd eagerly awaited the Boyd County Lions and Ashland Tomcats meeting for the first time this season.
Ashland topped Boyd County, 77-68, when it was all said and done, leading by as many as 24 at one point in the fourth quarter.
Interim Ashland head coach Ryan Bonner, who took over the reins of the program after Jason Mays was dismissed before the start of the season, is no stranger to this series.
Bonner played in the rivalry contest for the Tomcats, graduating from Ashland in 2009. He then served as an assistant and was named coach in November.
Despite all his ties to the Ashland-Boyd County rivalry, Bonner says his first time as head coach was a different experience, but he was happy with the outcome.
“It was a lot different, I assure you that, but I’m just really proud of our guys because I thought that they did a really good job of executing our game plan,” Bonner said. “They did exactly what we talked about in the meeting on the whiteboard, what we showed them on film. We had one of the best practices we’ve had all season last night, so we felt really good going into it.”
Boyd County entered the contest averaging 10.5 made 3-pointers a night as a team. The Lions recorded just three makes in 24 triple attempts against Ashland.
“They’re a very, very good shooting basketball team,” Bonner said. “That was my biggest concern going in to it.”
Bonner says his team’s length defensively led to being able to challenge Boyd County in multiple defensive styles.
“When we were in man-to-man, we just decided we were going to get up and pressure them and take away their space,” Bonner said. “We zoned predominantly as well, and because of our length, we were able to extend that zone out and take away those catch-and-shoot opportunities.”
On the offensive end, Ashland shot 57% overall and hit eight 3s themselves.
Rheyce Deboard, who transferred to Ashland from Boyd County in the offseason, led the Tomcats with 19 points.
Deboard knew it would be a hostile environment when he stepped foot on his old stomping grounds.
“As soon as I walked in I knew that the stands were going to be against me, but that Boyd County team has been my brothers for three or four years, so I have nothing bad to say against them,” Deboard said. “They’re my brothers from day one, but when it comes on the court, it’s a whole different experience.
“I’ve got to play with the brothers I have now.”
Entering the game, the Lions had given up an average of just 54.3 points through four contests.
Boyd County coach Randy Anderson noticed a difference in his team’s approach against Ashland.
“Through the first four games I thought, even with Pikeville which is a really good team, I thought we dictated by our defense,” Anderson said. “Tonight, for whatever reason, just weren’t as aggressive as we have been.
“Ashland may have had something to do with that, just because of their personnel and pretty nice players.”
Both teams had an answer for one another in the first quarter, as the count was dead even at 15 apiece.
Ashland had to overcome the absence of Zander Carter, the team’s leading scorer entering the night, when he picked up his second personal foul with 3:59 in the first.
With Carter sidelined, the Tomcats still found ways to manufacture points and play tight defense.
“You hear all the time that next-man-up mentality, but they didn’t really let that faze them at all,” Bonner said. “They just continued to grind defensively and I think because they continued to focus defensively and getting stops, it turned into offense on the other end.”
In the second quarter, Ashland started on a 15-5 run. The Tomcats took a 34-24 lead into the half.
Junior Nate Freize came into the game with just four total points in his team’s first four games, but stepped up in a major way against Boyd County.
Freize had 12 first-half points to give his team a lift, his final tally at the end of the night.
“Nate went out there and really put their defense in a bind with his ball screen and roll action,” Bonner said. “The way that Rheyce gets downhill off those, we were able to make some plays off that and Nate did a good job of handling those passes and finishing at the rim.”
Bonner described Freize as a “bear” and Deboard had high praise for him as well.
“He’s one of the best pick-and-roll dudes probably in the state, he sets the screen, he’s big,” Deboard said. “You can’t guard both of us, you’ve got to pick one of them, so he was open on almost every cut right there.”
Both teams caught fire in the third quarter, combining for 37 points as Ashland tallied 21 and Boyd County got 16.
In the fourth, the Lions outscored the Tomcats 28-22, but it was too far behind to rally.
Anderson said ultimately his team being unable to limit Ashland’s possessions to one shot proved to be costly, as Boyd County was outrebounded 39-30.
“The only way you climb back into games is one-and-dones,” Anderson said. “You’ve got to contest, you’ve got to go get the board, and when we did that, we’re very aggressive.
“That’s why that went from 24 to nine in such a hurry.”
The Tomcats had a balanced effort on the offensive attack, with five players scoring in double figures.
Tucker Conway had 15 points, Tristin Davis added 14 and Carter had 12.
Jason Ellis finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for Boyd County.
“As the game went on, I thought Jason Ellis really got in a groove,” Anderson said. “I thought that he’s a matchup problem for them.”
Boyd County found itself trailing big in the fourth quarter but pulled within nine late.
“It’s a young season,” Anderson said. “We all hate to lose, it sucks, but the bottom line is you hate it, but sometimes you learn more from a loss than from a win.”
Ashland (3-2) is back in action on Friday at Bracken County.
Boyd County (4-1) hosts Fairview on Thursday.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 4-8 4-9 2 12
Conway 4-8 4-5 7 15
Deboard 6-11 5-8 2 19
Adkins 1-3 0-0 6 2
T. Davis 6-11 0-0 4 14
Lyons 0-0 0-0 2 0
C. Davis 1-1 0-0 2 3
Freize 6-7 0-0 6 12
TOTAL 28-49 13-22 39 77
FG Pct.: 57.1. FT Pct.: 59.1. 3-pointers: 8-16 (Conway 3-6, Deboard 2-3, T. Davis 2-3, C. Davis 1-1, Adkins 0-2, Freize 0-1). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 2-12 1-2 1 6
Spurlock 4-14 5-5 3 14
Ellis 11-18 2-2 9 24
Taylor 0-3 0-0 4 0
R. Holbrook 4-11 2-2 3 10
T. Holbrook 0-0 2-2 0 2
Martin 4-7 3-6 3 12
Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 25-66 15-19 30 68
FG Pct.: 37.9. FT Pct.: 78.9. 3-pointers: 3-24 (Hicks 1-9, Spurlock 1-7, Martin 1-1, Ellis 0-2, Taylor 0-1, R. Holbrook 0-3, Wheeler 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.