By MATTHEW SPARKS
The Daily Independent
SUMMIT It’s almost become a guarantee that Rowan County’s Haven Ford will fill up the stat sheet every time she takes the floor.
If her teammates follow suit, it causes problems for opposition. Vikings coach Matt Stokes has seen that trend happen quite often over the past two seasons and it proved to be a winning formula again against Boyd County on Friday night in their regular-season finale.
“Hailey Rose is a senior and she has been a really great scorer the last couple of years,” Stokes said. “Katie Chandler is finding her mark with us. Any time we can get at three players in double digits, we are going to be a tough team to beat.”
“Haven makes it easy for them,” he added. “Katie is really quick. If she is down there and gets open, she will get the basketball. When other girls are scoring, it makes Haven’s job a whole lot easier to score the basketball.”
Rowan County placed three players in double figures. Ford scored a team-high 26 points to along with 10 rebounds. Chandler netted 18 points and Rose added 15 to lift the Vikings to a 66-51 win at Boyd County Middle School.
Rowan County found all the separation it needed in the opening five minutes of play against the Lions.
Kandace Chandler hit a corner 3 midway through the first frame to give the Vikings a double-digit lead for the first time. Boyd County would never trim the deficit to single digits the rest of the way.
After the Lions scored the game’s first basket, the Vikings responded with a 9-0 run. Katie Chandler recorded six consecutive points during the initial surge.
Katie Chandler had 11 points in the opening frame. Kandace Chandler sank one of the many Rowan County shots around the rim during the first half to put her team up 20-8.
The margin grew to 39-20, the largest lead of the opening half, after Rose hit a pair of 3s near halftime. Boyd County’s Isabella Opell answered with a wing triple and Audrey Biggs connected on two free throws to set the 39-25 score at intermission.
“In the second quarter, they switched to a zone on us,” Stokes said. “We’re in no hurry if they want to play zone. I thought if we could stretch that zone out, it would open some lanes for us. They are very aggressive in that zone. … The girls held strong, and they played tough.”
Boyd County attempted to slow down the offensive attack and the transition buckets the Vikings were piling up in the first eight minutes. Rowan County put 27 points on the board in the first stanza.
The Lions stayed with striking distance for much of the contest but could never ignite a rally. Ford collected seven straight points late in the third frame after Boyd County cut it to a ten-point game.
“Our transition defense was bad,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said. “We didn’t get back. It wasn’t because we were pressing. We were missing shots and they were beating us down the floor. It’s something we have to work on. They hit 3 3s in that first quarter, five in the first half. They played well. Haven’s the real deal.”
The Lions used the long ball in the third frame to claw their way back in the game. Opell connected again from long range before Emilee Neese started to heat up.
The freshman nailed 3-pointers on consecutive Boyd County possessions that cut the Vikings lead to 10 both times. The Lions would get no closer.
“I was very pleased with the way she shot the ball tonight,” Fraley said of Neese. “She was looking for her shot, which was good. Emilee is one of those kids that is very streaky. When she gets on a roll, she can shoot it.”
Rowan County (22-8) opened the final quarter with a driving bucket from Ford to build the lead back to 17. Boyd County (16-11) responded with three straight baskets, but after hitting just two of their nine free throw tries in the third, the Vikings hit all four attempts late in the game to seal the win.
“I don’t know if the girls needed this win as much as I did,” Stokes said with a grin. “It seems like coach Fraley has beaten me every time we’ve played them. I feel like we have a really good basketball team. When we have played top region teams, we haven’t shown it. This is the first time we have looked confident in what we can do and how we can play.”
Neese tallied 18 points for the Lions. Biggs chipped in 14 points.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Kat. Chandler 5-10 4-4 2 18
Kan. Chandler 3-11 0-2 6 7
Utterback 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rose 6-12 1-2 5 15
Ford 10-21 3-7 10 26
Whelan 0-0 0-0 0 0
McDaniels 0-0 0-0 0 0
Perkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Lewis 0-1 0-0 1 0
Walker 0-0 0-0 0 0
Eastham 0-1 0-0 2 0
Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 24-56 8-15 30 66
FG Pct: 42.9. FT Pct: 53.3. 3-point FGs: 8-22 (Kat. Chandler 2-4, Kan. Chandler 1-4, Rose 2-7, Ford 3-7) PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 2-5 1-2 5 5
Opell 3-7 0-0 2 8
Jordan 3-9 00 6 6
Neese 7-15 0-0 3 18
Biggs 3-8 8-8 8 14
Ray 0-0 0-0 0 0
M. Stevens 0-0 0-0 0 0
S. Stevens 0-3 0-0 0 0
Moore 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ramey 0-1 0-0 0 0
Christian 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Stewart 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 8
TOTAL 18-48 9-10 32 51
FG Pct: 37.5. FT Pct: 90.0. 3-point FGs: 6-18 (Bartrum 0-2, Opell 2-4, Neese 4-9, Biggs 0-2, S. Stevens 0-1) PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
ROWAN CO. 27 12 19 8 — 66
BOYD CO. 16 9 18 8 — 51
Officials: David Stafford, Nathan Sutton, Mike Ginn