OWINGSVILLE Rowan County’s challenge every practice is to be a big defensive team.
It was a test the Vikings passed Friday because they escaped Bath County with a 57-47 win behind Jayson Ingles’ 16 points.
“That’s our key down the stretch,” Ingles said. “We’re not going to score a lot of points, but we’re going to hold them to very minimal points.”
Dashawn Watson was next for Rowan County with 13 points. He also served seven assists. Ryan Horton finished with 11 points, and Weston Maxey added 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, a block and four steals.
“I feel like we’re trending in the right direction,” Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker said. “We’re playing a little more to the rim, which means we’re getting some looks from inside the (3-point) arc; better looks at the 2s, which in return is giving us better looks at the 3s.”
Zack Otis led Bath County with 26 points, six rebounds, a steal and three assists.
What was more concerning for Bath County: the 47 points was their second-fewest this season and the second under-50 effort this week. Ashland handled the Wildcats, 76-45, on Monday.
“We just were sluggish, we didn’t move like we normally do,” Bath County coach Steve Wright said. “We were in slow motion.”
Three words described the first quarter: not much scoring.
Bath County (13-10, 3-3 in the 61st District) led Rowan County by just 6-3 after one quarter on Zack Otis’ 3, Montana Brashear’s 15-footer and a Taylan Sorrell’s free throw. Ryan Horton’s right-corner 3 was the Vikings’ only points.
With such minimal first-quarter offense, Rowan County’s (13-11, 3-2) defense is what you noticed in the first half.
Otis, who came into Friday averaging 26.8 points a game, took only three shots in the first half and had five points. There was a mixture of schemes – a 2-3 zone, Ingles guarding him on the perimeter and Jace Winkleman when he drove the baseline.
“We held their best scorer to three shots,” Ingles said of the first half. “That’s something that we really needed to focus on.”
Wright said somebody was always waiting on Otis.
“And we didn’t do a very good job of reading those situations,” Wright said. “Sometimes we had to get rid of the ball quicker, but we had some other guys on our team that didn’t play very well, which put too much onto Zack, really.”
One play late in the third quarter showed how fierce the competition was in the district-seeding game. With 2:48 left in the third quarter, Rowan County’s Braden Hammonds and Bath County’s Derek Butcher ended up in a scrum, which earned them each a technical foul.
Thacker was not happy.
“They get no penalty, and I’ve got one with four (fouls),” Thacker said.
Watson displayed some patience on offense and it went on display at the end of the third quarter.
He started the play from the left wing extended and held the ball for at least 20 seconds. With about eight seconds remaining, he dribbled to the top of the key, went to the foul lane and knocked down a 10-footer with three ticks to go.
Bath County chopped Rowan County’s lead to 46-41 on Otis’ top-of-the-key 3 with 4:25 to go in the fourth quarter, and another 3 three minutes later reduced it to 49-45. The Vikings closed with an 8-2 rally the rest of the way.
Rowan County thus clinched the 2-seed in the 61st District Tournament later this month. They’ll face third-seeded Bath County for the third time.
“It means we have to wear the white jerseys against them again,” Ingles said. “We’ve got ‘em one more time. Hopefully, we can get them and get to Morehead State.”
To Morehead State’s Johnson Arena – and the 16th Region Tournament.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Horton 3-7 2-2 1 11
D. Watson 4-6 5-8 3 13
Ingles 4-9 4-4 1 16
Maxey 5-10 0-1 6 10
Hammonds 1-3 0-0 1 2
Winkleman 1-1 0-0 2 2
Parker 1-2 0-0 2 3
Team 1
TOTALS 19-38 11-15 20 57
FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct: 73.3. 3-point FG: 8-17 (Horton 3-5, D. Watson 0-1, Maxey o0-2, Ingles 4-7, Parker 1-2). PF: 10. Fouled out: 10. Turnovers: 10.
BATH CO. FG FT REB TP
McCarty 0-1 0-0 1 0
B. Roussos 1-2 0-0 5 2
Smith 3-7 2-4 6 10
Otis 10-18 3-3 6 26
Brashear 2-5 0-0 3 4
Sorrell 2-11 1-2 2 5
Butcher 0-0 0-0 0 0
Bowling 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 3
TOTALS 18-44 6-9 28 47
FG Pct.: 40.9. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FG: 5-18 (McCarty 0-1, Smith 2-5, Otis 3-6, Sorrell 0-6). PF: 12. Fouled out: Sorrell. Turnovers: 10.
ROWAN CO. 3 23 13 18 – 57
BATH CO. 6 10 16 15 – 47
Officials: Joe Coldiron, Kenny Kegley and Gavin Ramsey. Technical fouls: Braden Hammonds (RC) and Derek Butcher (BC).