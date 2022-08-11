ASHLAND “Unlucky! Unlucky! Unlucky!” John Cook called out as he saw the ball bouncing away from West Carter’s net.
It’s a common refrain of soccer coaches, in signifying to their players they’d had the right idea but the play just didn’t develop as hoped.
But Milei Baker wasn’t finished.
With her back to the goal, the Ashland forward corralled the ball near the edge of the left side of the Comets’ 18-yard box, spun and unleashed a left-footed shot inside the far post.
Baker’s first of two tallies put the LadyCats ahead by three goals in the 46th minute of an eventual 6-0 victory on Thursday night.
For Baker, it was a moment worth celebrating not only because it touched off an Ashland run of four goals in 20 minutes, but because it was her first goal on her home pitch since Sept. 22, 2020.
Baker tore her ACL in the LadyCats’ first scrimmage last season and missed her entire sophomore campaign.
“It just took a load off my shoulders,” Baker said.
Baker showcased a previously under-utilized part of her game, she said, on that play.
“My left foot, it used to be a fear of mine,” Baker said, “and now I just use it to my advantage.”
Cook praised the quality of the strike.
“That’s a college shot,” Cook said. “That’s just absolutely gorgeous.”
Baker scored again 10 minutes later. Emma Vanhorn also found the net in the 53rd minute. Macie Bevins finished off the Ashland offense in the 65th.
That blew open a game the LadyCats led 2-0 at intermission, though not for lack of opportunity. Ashland shots struck the woodwork or missed the post by mere feet no fewer than four times in the first 12 minutes before Kenleigh Woods knocked in a carom off the left post. Meisha Salisbury added on in the 37th minute.
All told, the LadyCats hit the crossbar or one post or the other five times, and they were close on several other chances.
West Carter freshman keeper Sydney Cecil stopped her share of them and was effective enough at keeping the score where it was that Cook expressed surprise she begins only ninth grade next week.
“Sydney did everything that she could,” Comets coach Emily Minor said. “All the shots that Ashland had on goal that went in were great. I don’t think she could’ve stopped any of them. It came from error on the field. Sydney did an outstanding job.”
Thursday’s game was West Carter’s season opener, while Ashland took the field for the second time. The LadyCats (2-0) won at Paintsville, 10-0, on Tuesday night to claim their 11th consecutive lidlifter.
Cook said Ashland’s offense is ahead of its defense, but took note of the zero goals the LadyCats have allowed, too. Mary Beth Bolen commanded the defense well in front of keeper Gracie Madden’s net, Cook said, and Calista Williams tracked back to stop two West Carter runs in the second half.
Baker’s return to a “field general” role, as Cook described it, energized Ashland, as well as Woods’s athleticism at the top. Raegan Slone, like Baker, missed all last season due to injury and is back in the fold. Laney Sorrell is still out due to illness but will further deepen Ashland’s talent pool when she returns.
Thursday’s result was an indication of Ashland’s progress since the end of last year, Cook said. The LadyCats needed a goal in the final minute of play from Sorrell to top the Comets, 1-0, in the 2021 16th Region Tournament quarterfinals.
“It’s a different team,” Cook said. “We had so many large-eyed freshmen last year that had never played in a high school game, and the speed of the game just about got them.
“And then they got all that experience. We were coming on by the end of the year.”
Added Baker: “It’s clicking for us. It’s coming. I’m really pumped to see how we’re gonna do this season. I feel like we’re gonna be really good.”
West Carter (0-1) had 14 healthy players in attendance, Minor said, and has two seniors, so Thursday was a growth experience for the Comets.
“I think it’s good to play some of our competitive games first, because we see where we stand,” Minor said. “Even though we lost by quite a bit, I told those girls, it’s still beneficial. It’s only gonna make you better in the long run, because they really hustled.”
Ashland improved to 20-0 all-time in the series.