Trevor Hoskins already has a job coaching quarterbacks at the University of Pikeville. For the next five weeks, he'll have two gigs.
Hoskins is Paintsville's new football coach. The 33-year-old Middlesboro native and UPike's all-time leading passer is tasked with keeping the defending state champion Tigers among Class A's elite.
"Once I got to talk to some people involved in the program, I was impressed with how thorough they were," Hoskins said, "the expectations they had for not only football but athletics in general at the school. The community support and all of that was just a huge attraction for me."
One of those people was former Paintsville coach Joe Chirico, who after leading the Tigers to their first state title in their 100th season of football left for George Rogers Clark.
"I had a good conversation with him, and there's no doubt that this program's in better shape now than when he took over, so a ton of credit goes to him and his staff and those kids as well," Hoskins said. "That's one of the reasons that I was interested in the job, is because those expectations were there."
Paintsville now must meet them, which was a theme of Hoskins's first talk with the Tigers on Saturday night.
"I have no delusions as far as the success that (Chirico) has had, especially the last two years, that that's gonna automatically translate," Hoskins said. "It was a little bit different two years ago when they lost in the state championship. That motivation carried over to the offseason, but sometimes it's easier to get to the top than it is to stay there, and we've gotta make sure that we go back to work."
Hoskins is currently mentoring Pikeville's signal-callers in the midst of the Mid-South Conference season, which was postponed to the spring by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bears are two games into a seven-game slate set to conclude April 9. Until then, Hoskins will have double duty working Paintsville's future and UPike's present.
"I have priorities to (Bears) coach (Allan) Holland (Jr.) and the university, and more than anything the position that I coach," Hoskins said. "It's definitely a balancing act for me right now carrying those dual responsibilities, but I'm gonna go at them both full-go."
Paintsville's assistant coaching staff, led by Brian Melvin, will aid in keeping the Tigers running until Hoskins gets there full-time, he said.
Hoskins transferred from Eastern Kentucky to Pikeville for his last three seasons of eligibility and threw for 7,481 yards and 64 touchdowns, both by far school records, from 2010-12.
Despite that pedigree, Hoskins is no proponent of the Fun 'n Gun, he said.
"I think a lot of people see some numbers I was able to put up playing and being a quarterback guy and just automatically assume that we're gonna throw the football 65 times a game," Hoskins said. "I think at any level of football, especially Class A football in the state of Kentucky, you gotta be able to run the football.
"A lot of stuff we'll do will be based out of the spread, but I don't want that to be mistaken for anything other than being a physical, downhill-running football team. We'll throw the football when the opportunity presents itself and we'll take advantage of numbers out on the perimeter, but we're gonna be a physical running football team as well."
That sounded good to Paintsville's hiring committee.
"We are happy to have Trevor and his family join our Tiger family," Paintsville athletic director Morris Copley said. "We feel he brings something special to our program that will keep the winning tradition going. We look forward to moving forward into this next chapter of the program. We are confident he will keep up our continued success."
Hoskins is a 2007 Middlesboro graduate. He returned as offensive coordinator at his alma mater in 2015-16, so he understands the small-school experience well.
"Definitely familiar with the school size and it being an independent school as well," Hoskins said of Paintsville. "Middlesboro is another town that cares about athletics and has a good school, so there were a lot of similarities there that helped me out."
Hoskins is married to Bailey. They have 13-month-old twins, Kannon and Kambreigh.
