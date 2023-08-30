ASHLAND On the second loop around the course, Autumn Egleston was all alone.
The Rowan County senior bolted from the starting line near Ernie Chattin Field at Central Park and held the lead from start to finish at the Ashland All Comers Meet.
Along with her twin sister Ariah, the duo set the early pace as they ran on the flat, tree-lined course. Autumn had broken free of her sibling in the first mile and found plenty of separation from the field to glide to a victory with a time of 19:11.
“It’s a lot harder than most people think,” Autumn Egleston said of running with a large lead. “You think you just go out and run as hard as you can for 3 miles. It’s not necessarily the case. You have to have a game plan and a race plan. When you are out there by yourself, it’s a lot harder to have a plan because you have to pace yourself and focus on each mile.”
The senior sisters are cherishing each moment on the cross county course this season. They have as much fun planning and preparing for a race as they do competing together.
“I love having her here,” Autumn said. “I love being able to do warmups with her, talk about our race plans and how to use each other to our advantage. Having her here, it’s an easier way to be able to compete. Even if I have a fallback time or don’t hit the time that I want, she will. We always have that support system in place.”
Ariah Egleston finished in third place and crossed the finish line at the 21:16 mark. It was only a few steps behind the second-place finisher, Montgomery County’s Ava Plumb, who completed her race with a time of 20:57.
“It helps when you have a running buddy throughout the season,” Ariah Egleston said. “If you need to go faster and pick up the pace, she’s always there. Before a race, we don’t normally run together. We run with the team. Sometimes she goes off with the boys because that is what gets her prepared. She is faster than me. We do a whole bunch of team activities to prepare for the race.”
Russell’s Courtney Fitzpatrick finished fourth at 21:32.
The boys race followed. Due to early press time, the full results had not been posted. The event was battling darkness near its completion, but a Rock Hill runner shined with a win by a 47-second margin over his nearest competitor.
Greenup County’s Cody Brown sprinted to the finish line at home plate on the baseball diamond. It was his first race of the season, and he hopes a fourth-place result can help him make strides as the season progresses.
“I know that it’s a pretty flat and fast course,” Brown said. “I tried to go out hard with the leaders. He gained a little distance on me through the first mile. On the second mile, I backed off a little bit when I should not have. … I got faster at the end. I just didn’t have the kick.”
For a full story, visit dailyindependent.com. For full race results, visit ky.milesplit.com