RUSSELL At Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Bonnie Raitt won Song of the Year for her hit "Just Like That". It just so happens that the title of that song aptly describes how Russell turned things around in the third quarter to cruise to a 62-48 home win against the Ashland Kittens.
The Red Devils went from trailing by two and looking out of sorts at the start the second half, to pulling off a big run. It happened just like that, and they quickly took command of the game.
After the win, Russell coach Mandy Layne, who just picked up her 300th career win on Thursday, credited her defense for the spark the Red Devils got in the second half.
“I thought that the second half, defensively, was probably one of the best halves of defense that we’ve had all year long,” Layne said. “I lot we did a great job keeping them out of transition, having them take difficult shots, and get the rebound.”
The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Kittens against the Red Devils.
“The third quarter made the difference,” Ashland coach Stacy Davis said. “We gave them easy runouts and offensively we took bad shots. We didn’t work the ball, we didn’t work our offense, we didn’t move on offense. We dug ourselves a hole in the third quarter.”
It was senior night for the Red Devils. Russell was lifted, fittingly, by lone active senior Josie Atkins. Jenna Adkins was inactive for the game, but was in uniform to support her teammates from the bench.
Atkins helped orchestrate Russell’s decisive run, collecting four baskets and putting up nine points in the third frame.
“Her and Jenna mean so much to our program,” Layne said of her seniors. “They’ve been such a big part of our success. A lot of people know Josie for her defense, but I was really proud of the way she got out and ran the floor. She really gave us a spark when we needed it.”
Russell junior Shaelyn Steele started the game off hot, scoring in her first four attempts and getting a big block on Ella Sellars underneath.
With Steele as an accelerant, the Red Devils lit a flame and started cooking.
Russell ended the opening quarter on an 8-0 run and took a 16-12 lead into the second quarter.
It looked like that fire might turn into an inferno, as the Red Devils stoked the lead up to 20-12 in the second frame.
The Kittens, however, were looking to throw some water on Russell and started to heat up a little bit themselves. Ashland responded with an 8-0 run of their own to tie things at 20-20.
For the Kittens, it was sophomore Kenleigh Woods who provided the momentum in the second quarter, putting up 10 points for the frame.
“We’re able to get to the basket,” Davis said. “They fouled a lot, [but] we quit doing that. We quit attacking and I think we settled for one pass, no pass.”
Russell briefly saw itself trailing, before a two from Steele gave the Red Devils the 30-28 lead at halftime.
At the break, Woods led in scoring with 17.
Russell was led by Steele with 12.
Ashland kept Steele at bay in the second quarter, as she went just 2-7 from the field, after starting the game with four in a row.
Ashland re-took the lead early into the second half, thanks to long-range two from Sellars.
That’s when Russell changed the complexion of the game.
“We were trying to get out of transition and score off of our defense and off of set screens,” Layne said of the adjustments her team made to get back into rhythm. “We were trying to get some motion and get in lanes to the baskets.”
The Red Devils followed Layne’s game plan and pulled off a 12-0 run, getting some big turnovers out of the Kittens and finding buckets in transition.
Russell had completely shut down Ashland’s offense by the end of the third quarter. And a defense that was once giving the Red Devils fits in the first half, had all but crumbled as Russell turned up the intensity heading into the fourth quarter.
Now trailing 47-37, the largest deficit by either team to that point, Ashland couldn’t find any rhythm to make up points.
A big piece missing for the Kittens was junior Jaidyn Gulley, who didn’t play due to concussion. Her absence, along with her 11 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, was felt mightily in the latter part of the second half.
“You put Jaiden in there, rebound-wise and scoring-wise, she’s a twenty-point difference maker,” Davis said. “She’s in concussion protocol, but like we told them it was next man up. We knew coming in we were down one and would have to battle. We’ll move forward, get them healthy, and get ready for the district tournament.”
Steele led all scorers with 24 points, while Woods followed closely behind with 21 for the Kittens.
Atkins finished with a season-high 13 points.
The Red Devils honored their seniors before the game, in a ceremony that included Atkins and Adkins.
Ashland (18-6) look to bounce back when it hosts Raceland on Thursday for the Kittens’ senior night.
“We’ll work on it,” Davis said. “It’s one game at a time. We’ll get in, watch film, talk about it, and go from there.”a
Russell (17-9) travels to Lawrence County on Wednesday.
“I just want us to continue to get better,” Layne said. “I want us to maintain intensity for 32 minutes and get better for the postseason.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Woods 7-15 6-7 10 21
Karle 5-11 3-3 7 13
Sellars 6-16 0-0 3 13
A. Gulley 0-4 1-2 3 1
Delaney 0-4 0-2 2 0
Duckwyler 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 18-50 10-14 28 48
FG Pct.: 36. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 2-16 (Woods 1-2, Sellars 1-7, A. Gulley 0-1, Delaney 0-2, Karle 0-4). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Steele 9-22 6-9 12 24
Atkins 5-6 3-4 4 13
Quinn 4-6 0-1 0 10
Darnell 1-4 4-4 2 6
Fitzpatrick 2-2 0-0 2 4
Howard 1-3 1-2 2 3
Sanders 1-1 0-0 1 2
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 23-44 14-20 27 62
FG Pct.: 52.3. FT Pct.: 70. 3-pointers: 2-9 (Quinn 2-3, Howard 0-1, Darnell 0-2, Steele 0-3). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13
ASHLAND 12 16 9 11 — 48
RUSSELL 16 14 17 15 — 62
Officials: Brian Kiltner, Roy Wright, Mikey Wishman
