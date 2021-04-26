WESTWOOD It looked like one run might win Monday's baseball game in Mossy Bottom, and Fairview had Jaxon Manning 90 feet away from scoring it with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Ryan Atkins didn't let that happen.
Ashland's ace found two strikeouts to strand two Eagles in scoring position. Atkins didn't allow another baserunner the rest of the way, and he hit an RBI single of his own in the top of the fifth inning. The combination produced a 1-0 Tomcats victory.
Atkins allowed one hit -- Manning's double in the fourth frame -- and struck out 15 batters. He issued two walks.
"I was in a groove as soon as I came in," said Atkins, who holds an offer from Marshall. "First inning, I felt like I could be me. When I have confidence in myself, I feel like I can do a lot better. I can trust (catcher) Brett (Mullins) behind the plate, and I just do my thing."
Fairview's Bradly Adkins matched Ashland's Atkins zero for zero through four innings and was one strike away from doing it again in the top of the fifth. The Tomcats got two runners on in that inning with one out, but Adkins induced a fielder's choice forceout and got two strikes on Atkins.
But Atkins laced a 2-2 pitch into left field to plate NeShawn Peppers from second base. And he shut down Fairview's offense the rest of the way.
"Ryan Atkins is definitely the guy for us, on the mound and at the plate too," Ashland coach Evan Yongue said. "I moved him to our 3-hole. He's a guy that you can lean on. But more importantly, that's a different game if he's not on the mound for us.
"That's what we expect from Ryan Atkins every time that he steps on the mound. He's gotta continue to do that for us, and we've gotta continue to have guys throw strikes for us."
Manning's double to right-center in the fourth inning fell behind Peppers, who slipped going back on it, and he stole third with one out. Gage Crooks walked with two out and swiped second.
Fairview coach Cody Sammons, standing in the third-base coach's box, contemplated having Adkins bunt, he said, but he didn't want to take the bat out of Adkins's hands -- he came into the game hitting .568.
But Atkins got Adkins swinging to end the threat.
"I was a little nervous," Atkins said, "but the more nervous you are, you don't pitch as well. You've just gotta keep your composure ... and I just fought and fought and I got out of the inning."
Fairview (9-7, 1-2 64th District seeding) dropped its 14th straight game against Ashland and lost to the Tomcats for the 33rd time in their last 34 meetings. But Monday's was the closest since Ashland's walk-off 5-4 victory in the 2016 district tournament semifinals.
In fact, none of the nine games since then until Monday had been closer than seven runs and only two had been decided by single digits.
"I'm super proud of our guys," Sammons said. "We've got a young team. We saw probably the second-, third-best pitcher in the region tonight, and it was 1-0.
"We didn't get the bats going like we needed to, but I'm proud of our guys, the way we played. ... Nobody but the Westwood community and us believed in us, and we just fell a little short."
Adkins allowed four hits and five walks. He struck out four Tomcats and pitched around base traffic in every inning except the first, stranding nine runners.
"I thought Bradly pitched a heck of a game," Sammons said. "Super proud of him. He went toe to toe with one of the best kids in the region, and that's all I can ask for."
Crooks worked two walks. He was the only Eagle other than Manning to reach base.
Peppers picked up two walks for Ashland (5-7, 3-2 district seeding).
(606) 326-2658 |
ASHLAND 000 010 0 -- 1 4 0
FAIRVIEW 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1
Atkins and Mullins; Adkins and McDowell. W -- Atkins. L -- Adkins. 2B -- Manning (F).