LLOYD Ashland Volleycats’ offensive attack could easily change its name to a law firm office.
Layman, Ledford, Stacy and Suman.
Gracen Layman, Bethany Ledford and Sophie Suman paced the Volleycats’ attack in the opening two sets Tuesday night at Greenup County High School.
Senior Delany Stacy provided the closing arguments to the tune of five kills a block and an acein the final stanza to led Ashland to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-16) win over Greenup County.
After falling behind 11-8 in Set 3, Ashland closed on a 17-5 run for the win.
“It’s especially important for these younger girls, when you have three or four sophomores in the lineup, to realize, hey, we don’t have time to mess around and clean up our mistakes,”
Ashland coach Sarah Linn said. “We have to fix it in a real live game. We did get scrimmages. We missed out on those. So, it’s just important that they pick up the slack right now.”
Ledford, a junior, led the Volleycats with 12 kills. Stacy finished with 10. Layman and Suman had six and four, respectively.
Ashland snatched away the opening set after a 7-1 run erased and early 4-1 deficit. Stacy sparked the rally with back-to-back kills. Layman and Ledford polished off first set with two kills, each in the final five points.
Ledford collected four kills and back-to-back aces in Set 2 as the Volleycats cruised to a 15-point win in the set.
Set 3 was a serious of cross examinations per se, from Stacy and Greenup County’s Caroline Adkins. Adkins slammed home four of her team-high nine kills in the first 10 points of the set, forcing a timeout.
“I’ve told them all along if would just play like they did in that third set all along, things will get better,” Greenup County coach Eric Bays said. “If we can keep that momentum, we will start winning sets and winning games.”
Out of the timeout, Stacy slammed home a kill that ignited a 5-0 run and a lead that they never relinquished.
“It's super nice for the team to be able to count on the seniors,” Linn said. “They rely on themand her especially and just work together and feed off each other’s energy.”