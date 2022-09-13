ASHLAND Autumn Egleston thought she was being lied to.
But Rowan County’s cross country coaches weren’t fibbing. Egleston was just that fast.
Egleston completed Ashland’s brand-new course at Central Park in 18:46 to win the girls division of the Ashland Tomcat Invitational by 39 seconds on Tuesday evening.
Egleston set a personal record by far, breaking the 19-minute barrier for the first time, she said.
Which sounded a little far-fetched to her as she prepared for the home stretch.
“I didn’t believe my coaches when I was back there and they were like, ‘You’re at a 19, you’re at a 19, you have 400 meters left, let’s kick it in,’” Egleston said.
“And then when I got right there (to the last corner to be able to see the clock), I was like, they told the truth. And I think I was just in awe when I finished. I wanted to sit there and cry, for how excited I was.”
Fairland’s Molly Dunlap held a slight lead at the halfway mark until Egleston – an accomplished 800-meter runner in track and field – applied that experience.
It worked, as it did in Egleston’s convincing victory in August in the Boyd County Early Season Showcase.
“Normally, I try to stride with them,” Egleston said of the front pack. “I try to do what I do in track, where I can pace with them and try to keep the same pace as them, and it worked. And once I know my last 800, I kick it in.”
Dunlap finished in 19:25. Ashland’s Aubree Hay was third (19:44) and Ariah Egleston, Autumn’s twin, came home in 19:53.
Second was Dunlap’s best finish of the year to date, she said. She didn’t remember having competed much against most of Tuesday’s field.
“I think it’s always fun to run with new people,” Dunlap said.
Hay said she knew she would have a good race when she was still feeling good after one mile.
“Honestly, what motivated me most at the finish was Ariah chasing me,” Hay said. “Ariah and Autumn, I know how they run, so I think it really helps me gauge where I’m at and what pace I need to be running.”
Russell’s Stevie McSorley (20:48), Courtney Fitzpatrick (21:35) and Lylah Cameron (21:38) finished fifth through seventh to pace the Red Devils to the team title. Russell topped second-place Ashland, 35-52.
Hollis McFall (22:51) and Mari Jo Thompson (23:01) were 14th and 16th, respectively, also contributing to the low team score in the Red Devils’ first victory of the season.
“My girls have really started to push it to the next level, I think, and really come together as a team,” Russell coach Rachael Turner said. “I think they’re seeing competition, and they’re ready to push it.”
Rowan County (59) and East Carter (74) rounded out the team scoring.
Morgan County’s Anna Cantrell (21:43), Mary Stephens of East Carter (21:59) and West Carter’s Lexi Bond (22:16) were eighth through 10th.
Baker cooks up comeback
Greenup County’s Cody Brown got going quickly enough to lead for most of the midsection of the boys race.
Fairland sophomore Owen Baker wasn’t finished.
“He was four seconds behind at the two-mile mark, and I told him, ‘You’re four seconds behind, come on. Cut it down a little bit at a time, and let’s race to the end,’” Dragons coach Chuck Wentz said of Baker. “He did what he had to do to come in and get the win.”
When Baker and Brown made the final loop inside the outfield fence at Ernie Chattin Field, Brown led by a couple of steps. By the time they hit the finish line near the diamond’s home plate, Baker had stretched his lead to two seconds – 16:42 to Brown’s 16:44.
Brown was still content with his highest placement of the season and a personal record time.
“I feel like I should’ve sat on (Baker’s) shoulder and kicked a little more,” Brown said. “I just went out too hard, and the first two miles, I was up by myself, and it’s just hard to keep your pace.
“I gave it all I had. I didn’t come out with the win, but I was happy with second.”
The Dragons, led by Baker and third-place finisher Brody Buchanan (17:03), took the team hardware.
Jonathan Nida (17:39), Walker Pannell (18:21) and Austin Kujac (20:28) also chipped in for Fairland’s scoring.
Rowan County’s Cohen Perkins was fourth individually in 17:05, followed in order across the finish line by East Carter’s Peyton Fannin (17:06), Rowan County’s Charlie Luke (17:25) and Ashland’s Chandler Boyle (17:31).
East Carter’s Tyler Rupert (18:10) and Gabriel James (18:16) were ninth and 10th, respectively.
The Raiders finished second to the Dragons, 43-54. Ashland (70) was third, Russell fourth (82) and Rowan County fifth (83). Symmes Valley rounded out the team standings with a 165.
For complete results, visit kytrackxc.com.
Teams tout new venue
Tuesday’s meet was the first hosted by Ashland in four years. The Ashland Invitational, long contested at Wildwood Park, changed venues when the state deemed that course too dangerous, Ashland coach Chris Bruner said.
Bruner credited former Boyd County coach and ex-Ashland assistant Shawn Thornbury with the “vision” for a course in Central Park. Thornbury was on hand Tuesday as the timer.
“This has been six years in the making,” Bruner said. “I was hoping for eight teams, and to have almost 600 total kids from elementary to high school was a godsend.
“I think we’re gonna become a mecca of hosting some big meets here in the future.”
Ashland has two more scheduled at Central Park this season – the Kentucky-Ohio Valley Cross Country and Track Conference meet on Sept. 28 and the Area 7 meet on Oct. 8.
Turner was impressed with the course’s visibility for fans, while Hay liked getting to host a meet and seeing her senior banner hanging.
“The difference between here and Wildwood Park is pretty amazing,” Wentz said, referencing the old course known for Heartbreak Hill and in general much more elevation change than Central Park’s flat layout. “We’ll be back here for the KOVCCT and ready to run.”
