ASHLAND The playing surface at Ashland Blazer’s soccer complex will bear a new name starting this season: Frank Sloan E.B. Lowman Field.
The Ashland Independent Board of Education unanimously voted in favor of the name during Monday’s meeting.
According to Ashland Athletic Director Jim Conway, the idea to name the field after two prominent people in the program belonged to former AD Mark Swift.
Swift had the position for 22 years prior to Conway taking the reins.
“I’m just trying to follow through on his idea and make it a reality,” Conway said.
According to Conway, who replaced Swift in 2020, COVID was among the factors delaying the naming of the field.
Sloan and Lowman were the first coaches of the Ashland boys and girls soccer programs, respectively.
“Both of these gentlemen deserve the honor bestowed upon them,” Conway said. “It’s important that Frank Sloan and EB Lowman’s family have this opportunity to share this with them.”
Sloan coached Ashland to 267 boys soccer wins. Under his direction, the Tomcats won 12 district titles, three region crowns and had a state semifinal appearance in 2004.
Lowman retired in 2018 after guiding Ashland’s girls to 309 victories over 26 seasons.
