LA GRANGE Ashland’s 12U All-Stars and the Russell-Flatwoods 11s both started state tournament pool play in dominant fashion on Saturday.
Ashland, the District 6 champion, no-hit District 2 runner-up Valley in a five-inning mercy-rule victory at Walsh Park in Oldham County.
Four pitchers combined to hurl the no-hitter in the 13-2 win.
Chandler Kisor, Asher Moore, Laylan Gillum and Reed Runyon each tossed at least an inning.
The quartet did issue seven walks, but thanks for 14 Ashland hits, it got plenty of run support.
Ashland plated two in the second, seven in the third and four more in the fifth.
River Lynch was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Hunter Good, Josh Sutton, Tevin Smith and Jaylan Strader tallied two hits apiece. Smith drove in three from the leadoff spot. Good had a double and triple.
In Game 2 of pool play, Ashland dropped a 4-0 decision against North Oldham. Ashland managed three hits and three walks, but it struck out 14 times against a tough opponent.
Ashland will square off against Prestonsburg today. If Ashland wins, it will be in good position to advance into the semifinals.
Russell-Flatwoods 11U All-Stars went 1-1 in their first two contests, creating a win-or-go-home scenario for today’s clash with North Oldham. With a victory, Russell will move into the single-elimination semifinal round on Tuesday.
Russell trounced Corbin, 12-2, in four frames on Saturday. It amassed 11 hits, committed just one error and held Corbin to two hits.
Christian Scott was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs against Corbin. Boone Martin drove in three runs. Brevin Snyder was 2 for 2 with a pair of runs. Luke Melvin went 2 for 3.
Melvin fanned seven Corbin batters in 2 2-3 innings. He walked a pair. Martin and Eli Craft also footed the rubber for Russell.
Lexington Eastern blanked Russell, 10-0, on Sunday. Snyder had the lone hit for Russell.
Eastern allowed only two other baserunners — Scott and Martin each drew a free pass.
Eastern notched eight hits and took advantage of five Russell errors.
Fleming County’s 10s started out 1-0 as well, beating Hazard-Perry, 12-6, on Saturday. Paintsville’s 10s beat Adair County, 8-7, on Saturday before falling to Warren County South on Sunday.
Fleming County faced Shelby County on Sunday evening. The result was unavailable as of press time.