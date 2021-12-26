The Ashland Invitational Tournament returns to Anderson Gym this week after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the long-running event last December.
The 2021 Tomcats were anxious to defend their AIT title, but a KHSAA mandate started last season in January.
Ashland continues its difficult schedule when it welcomes seven quality opponents to the 66th annual AIT beginning Tuesday. The semifinals are slated for Wednesday and the championship on Thursday. The consolation games precede the winner’s round both days.
Tomcats coach Jason Mays said he was well aware of the historic tournament when he arrived at Ashland in 2018. He has since learned more of its rich tradition and said he will keep striving to make it the ultimate destination for basketball fans during the Christmas season.
“After my first year, I fell in love with the AIT,” Mays said. “I’ve heard numerous stories in Ashland about how families would come in for the holidays and part of their celebration was going to the AIT.
“My goal is to take on the King of the Bluegrass as the best holiday tournament in the state. In my second year, I felt we were on pace to do that, so now we’re sort of hitting the reset button.”
Tomcats guard Cole Villers will not play during the event as he battles a knee injury he suffered during the offseason. The team is hopeful he can return to the court soon.
The senior played in the opening game at the King of the Bluegrass at Fairdale last week and saw limited minutes the following night. Villers did not suit up for the final two games against Fairdale and George Rogers Clark.
Mays said several players have stepped up in Villers’s absence, including Asher Adkins and Tucker Conway. The duo saw extended court time and gained experience in a tournament atmosphere.
Mays said Ashland’s rotation will increase, and depending on the situation, he may alter the personnel packages on the floor.
“We are going to be right where we wanted to be the whole time,” Mays said. “The journey to get there will be laden with more adversity. It will make our team stronger. I think we will be a really good team, one of the best teams in Kentucky.
“It’s a unique season for us,” he added. “We have to embrace it, move on and take one game at a time. It doesn’t get any easier. Our January schedule is crazy. … We will have to fight every game. When we have everybody healthy, we will be more mature as a team.”
Boyd County (9-0) will make its seventh straight appearance in the AIT field. The Lions have opened this season with nine consecutive victories.
Coach Randy Anderson said the tournament offers the chance for his team to compete against quality competition without making travel plans.
“It’s really good for our guys,” Anderson said. “We get to sleep in our own beds and eat mom’s cooking. You know that all three days you are going to be challenged. We have found some success early. You want to break this thing down in groups of 10 games. Through the first segment, we have continued to get better. Now we want to improve on that and get even better in the second segment.”
Boyd County has four players averaging in double figures. Rheyce Deboard leads the Lions with 15.9 points a game. Jacob Spurlock averages 13. Jason Ellis and Brad Newsome post 11 points a night. Ellis adds nine rebounds a contest.
Anderson said the balanced effort extends to the whole roster this year.
“We have upperclassmen that have experience,” Anderson said. “They’ve stepped up. They know what it takes to be successful as far as the work ethic and chemistry. Our young kids have really bought in this season. They are very skilled and very knowledgeable.
“With our coaching staff who’s been together this long, we’ve had really good continuity,” he continued. “We have shot it really well, but in a couple of games, they had to learn how to grind it out and how to make the defense win the game for them.”
Ashland (6-4) has a backcourt trio averaging double figures early in the season. Ethan Sellars posts 20 points a game for the three-time defending 16th Region Tournament champion. Colin Porter (12 ppg) and Zander Carter (11 ppg) have provided plenty of scoring punch.
The Tomcats face Calloway County (6-4) in Tuesday’s opening round at 7 p.m. The Lakers bring back leading scorer Matthew Ray, but are led by freshman Eli Finley at 15 points a game.
Teays Valley Christian (9-3) and Cincinnati Elder (8-1) open the festivities Tuesday at 2:30. West Virginia commit Josiah Davis guides the Lions with 16 points and eight rebounds a game, according to MaxPreps.
The Panthers boast a sizable advantage on the front line with 6-foot-8 Carson Browne and 6-foot-5 Andrew Harpe. Elder advanced to the OHSAA Sweet Sixteen last year, where it lost to eventual champion Centerville. The Panthers bring an eight-game winning streak to Ashland.
Pikeville (8-0) meets Bowling Green (9-0) in the top part of the bracket at 4 p.m. The Panthers bring back their top five scorers from last season. Nick Robinson records 18 points a game to lead the way.
The Purples are fresh off a 24-3 season last year and advanced to the Elite Eight at Rupp Arena. Turner Buttry, an Eastern Kentucky commit, averages 25 points a game and has made 54.2% of his 3-point attempts. Bowling Green has collected 229 triples this year and the team hits 47.3% of its shots from beyond the arc.
Mays said inviting high-level competition to the event is a year-long collaborative process.
“We identify teams early on and I’ll be reaching out to teams for next year’s AIT in February,” Mays said. “We come up with about 15 schools that we want to target. We go after teams that we think can win their region and could be in the state tournament. We want to make this tournament a destination at Christmastime.”
Boyd County closes out the opening round against Lincoln County (10-2) at 8:30 p.m. The Patriots won their first 10 games but have dropped their last two contests. Jaxon Smith tallies 17 points a game.
Lincoln County’s coaching staff has local ties. Assistant coach Shawn Conley is the son of former Tomcats football coach Herb Conley.
“We’ve already watched film (on Lincoln County),” Anderson said. “Coach (Jeff) Jackson is a legend there. He has been consistent with his team and his program. We had the chance to stay in the same hotel a few years ago at the Sweet Sixteen. They are a class act. The program is disciplined, and they have some really nice players. They bring all the players back. We know this will be a big-boy game.”
