BELLEFONTE After the final scores for the Ashland Invitational were posted on the clubhouse wall at Bellefonte Country Club, there was little separation between the Russell golfers on the team tote board.
Brody Kilburn led the way with a 74. A trio of 75s from Gunner Cassity, Kolten Kirk and Landon Scaggs were not far behind.
The consistent effort created plenty of distance to claim their first team victory of the season on Monday afternoon.
“All four guys shot low scores today,” said acting coach Phillip Cassity, who stepped in after head coach Cody Walker could not attend due to teaching obligations. “That's the home-course advantage right there. Those guys probably know every blade of grass at this place. They play here every day.”
“With Landon and Kolt shooting 75 today, it’s what got us to the top,” he added. “We’re always going to be a happy shooting in the 70s, but those guys are the reason that we won. “
Kilburn said his round picked up at the turn. After slow start where he started 4-over through the first six holes, he played even the rest of the way after an energy boost on No. 10.
“The back nine worked out for me,” Kilburn said. “I had an eagle on No. 10 and built my momentum from there.
“You have to stay positive. That's the thing with golf. If you start to have any negativity, that's when your round is done.”
Russell had played the runner-up role to Mason County early this season. The Red Devils finished second to the Royals at the Eagle Trace and East Carter Invitationals to open the 2022 campaign.
Phillip Cassity said the team’s hard work and the preparation have produced low scores on the course and it propelled the team to the top of the leaderboard.
He couldn’t follow every golfer closely but was confident each player chipped and putting successfully during the round. The familiar surroundings helped them along the way.
“They have worked their tails off the last couple of years,” Phillip Cassity said, “and now it’s going to start to pay off. Brody is really coming on. It’s just a progression. … They've also added 20 to 30 yards on their drives because they are getting stronger.”
Mason County is the two-time 12th Region defending champion, but Russell believes they have the personnel to contend for the title this season.
“I feel like we have a good chance at region this year,” Kilburn said. “We just have to put together some low rounds.”
“Mason County has been the best in our region,” Phillip Cassity added. “They beat people every year. Our boys are pretty motivated by that, but they are also motivated within themselves (to get better).”
East Carter’s Titus McGlone couldn’t connect on a final putt on his last hole of the day. It would have moved him into a first-place tie.
The senior stayed focused and won a tiebreaker to secure second place. He did so in dramatic fashion.
McGlone and Mason County’s Jake Feldhaus matched each other on the first playoff hole and moved to No. 18.
McGlone’s iron shot fell just short of the green, but he stepped up and calmly chipped the ball into the bottom of the cup.
“On the 18th tee, there's a tree on the right,” McGlone said. “I drove it there because I've been drawing the ball all day. I really overdrew the shot. It hit the rocks and it got a really good bounce into the fairway. I had 96 yards remaining but left it short. I hit my chip exactly where I wanted. It kept on rolling and finally dropped in.”
Mason County’s Grant Owens shot a 72 to earn medalist honors. McGlone and Feldhaus each carded a 73 to fall one shot off the pace. The final score continued a welcoming turnaround for McGlone after a sluggish start to the season.
He tallied a 69 at a tournament in Winchester last week, which propelled him to a first-place tie in that event. McGlone feels he is striking the ball more consistently and it allowed him to enter Monday’s playoff with extra confidence.
“It was a little surprising that 2-over could win because the course conditions were set up for low rounds,” McGlone said. “In between my round and the playoff, I got a burger than I got things done.”
Owens collected his second medalist award of the season. The senior shot the same score at the Ashland Invitational last year to finish in second place.
He feels the course is suited for his playing style.
“I really like this place,” Owens said. “I hit the ball straight. Wedge play is my strong suit. I've learned where the misses are. I don't get in too much trouble. I find where the easiest place will be to get up and down. You can get a good look to put a score together.”
Mason County coach Bryson Bennett said the team has a fresh look this year after the loss of several key players from last season. Owens has been a steady leader for the Royals.
“It’s a much different team than last year,” Bennett said. “We graduated a lot of seniors that have been the face of Mason County golf. There are some high expectations for them. They really embrace it. They want to be just as good, if not better, than the previous team. They have shown it up to this point.”
“If you asked him last year if he thought that he would be doing this well early in the season, he would probably have started laughing,” Bennett added about Owens. “He’s come a long way since then. He has really put the team on his back. Even when he starts slow, it does not affect him.”
Mason County has won three of its first five tournaments and will compete again in northern Kentucky today.
“It just wasn’t our day,” Bennett said. “We’ve played a lot of golf in the last week and a half. We had a bad round, but that’s golf. … Now, are we going bounce back or are we going to fold? We will take this as a learning experience.”
Owens enjoys competing against the top teams in the region. He’s already battle-tested when he steps to the tee. He plays with several of those golfers on his own team.
“We push each other every day from March 1 to the first snowfall,” Owens said. “Trey (Cracraft) won his first tournament this past weekend. Jake is playing really well. We have that competitive edge with each other, and we have become friends with some players around the region. But the most important thing will always be seeing each other succeed.”
Johnson Central (320) finished third in team standings. Kilburn’s 74 secured fourth place. Pikeville’s Cam Roberts rounded out the top five with a 74, as well.
Ashland Invitational
Team Standings
*Medalist
1. Russell (299) — Gunner Cassity 75, Brody Kilburn 74, Torin Kirk 82, Kolten Kirk 75, Landon Scaggs 75.
2. Mason County (305) — Jake Feldhaus 73, Grant Owens 72*, Trey Cracraft 80, Noah Gardner 80, Quinn Grooms 83.
3. Johnson Central (320) — Jason Price 78, Max Bingham 79, Kyle Bush 84, Tanner Castle 79, Luke Jarrell 95.
4. Rowan County (339) — Will Jones 74, Conner Christie 85, Blake Mullen 135, Rylan Beighle 86, Calen Caskey 94.
5. Montgomery County (347) — Brett Marcum 79, Issac Brien 95, Owen Letcher 86, Braylon Lambert 90, Pattrick Setters 92.
6. Pikeville (353) — Cam Roberts 74, Josh Varney 88, Maddox Parsons 98, Mason Shearer 93, Grayson Jones 110.
7. West Carter (372) — Nate Webb 83, Braydon Dehart 88, Xavier Rose 99, Zack Bradley 102, Drew Bradley 132.
8. East Carter (378) — Titus McGlone 73, Price Harris 79, Eli Harper 116, Aden Rucker 110.
9. Ashland (429) — Ryder Phillips 97, Michael Pennington 111, Michael Blair 98, Dylan Todd 128, Aidan McLain 123.
Individuals
Ashland — Rilee Bohanon 133.
Boyd County — Blake Cook 85.
Greenup County — Brady Blevins 81, Cade Hunt 105.
Johnson Central — Mason Baldwin 100, Blake Blanton 115, Ayon Fairchild WD.
Lawrence County — JD Montgomery 80.
Pikeville — Bash Ryan 98.
Rose Hill—Bryant Stephens 84, John Vanhoose 101.
Russell—Logan Baker 95, Brady Mason 95, Carson Blevins 96, Avery Lother 119.